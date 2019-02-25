Home States Karnataka

I was denied CM's post for being Dalit: Karnataka deputy CM Parameshwara

Chalavadi is a Scheduled Caste (right) community that has a large presence in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura and Bidar districts.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 02:51 PM

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Raising the ‘dalit as CM’ issue yet again, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Sunday said he lost the chance to become chief minister thrice, but was grudgingly named Deputy Chief Minister finally.

Addressing a gathering of the Chalavadi community here, Parameshwara felt late Congress leader B Basavalingappa, former KPCC presidents K H Ranganath and Mallikarjun Kharge too should have been made CMs. 

“However, the Dalit leaders were not given a chance to be CM. Dalits are being discriminated at the government level too. Even though reservation is facilitated, there has been injustice in promotions,” he alleged. He also said seven government officials, who were demoted, had committed suicide. “Our government will come out with rules next week to implement reservation in promotions, he added.
Parameshwara Dalit leaders

