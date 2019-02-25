Wildfire destroys over 10,000 acres of Bandipur forest

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A raging wild fire, which started about four days ago, has destroyed more than 10,000 acres of forest in the Bandipur national park. Though the major fire has been brought under control, some patches continue to burn. The fire has also spread to Mudumalai forest range in Tamil Nadu, causing damage in around 40 acres. The Tamil Nadu forest department has also swung into action to ensure that it does not spread further.

As the fire has spread to too many places in Bandipur forest, the forest department personnel have been on their toes over the last few days. The staff have deployed more than 10 fire tenders and volunteers too have joined them to put out the fire.

Though the situation was brought under control, strong winds on Sunday afternoon fanned the fire and the prevailing heat added to the problems. As the fire spread towards the national highway on Ooty-Gundlupet road and on Himavad Gopalaswamy hills, all vehicles were stopped at the entrance of the national park.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted that the state government has taken serious note of the fire and that Forest Minister Satish Jarhikoli is monitoring the fire-fighting efforts.

Satish Jarkiholi inspected the devastation along with MP R Dhruvanarayan and MLA Niranjan Kumar on Sunday. He said more than 2,500 hectares of forest has been destroyed. A suspect has been picked up, the minister added. He also felt that there is a need to adopt modern technology to douse forest fire in future.

Over 300 volunteers who are working round the clock to contain the wild fire, fear that it may cause extensive damage to the forest and wild life if it is not contained soon. With no rains, the task is proving difficult. Pre-monsoon showers are expected in the region only around Shivarathri festival.

Actor Darshan has expressed shock over the incident and threat to wildlife. He has also appealed to youths to join hands in the efforts to save the forest.

Bandipur, which usually sees a flood of tourists, now wears a deserted look as the safari has been closed for one week and safari jeeps are also damaged in the fire. Resorts and hotels are also closed. Many people are now taking alternative routes to reach Udhagamandalam and Kerala.