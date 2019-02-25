Home States Karnataka

Wildfire destroys over 10,000 acres of Bandipur forest

As the fire has spread to too many places in Bandipur forest, the forest department personnel have been on their toes over the last few days.

Published: 25th February 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bandipur forest fire

Wild fire has destroyed more than 10,000 acres of forest in the Bandipur national park. (Photo| Udayashankar/ EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: A raging wild fire, which started about four days ago, has destroyed more than 10,000 acres of forest in the Bandipur national park. Though the major fire has been brought under control, some patches continue to burn. The fire has also spread to Mudumalai forest range in Tamil Nadu, causing damage in around 40 acres. The Tamil Nadu forest department has also swung into action to ensure that it does not spread further.

As the fire has spread to too many places in Bandipur forest, the forest department personnel have been on their toes over the last few days. The staff have deployed more than 10 fire tenders and volunteers too have joined them to put out the fire.

Though the situation was brought under control, strong winds on Sunday afternoon fanned the fire and the prevailing heat added to the problems. As the fire spread towards the national highway on Ooty-Gundlupet road and on Himavad Gopalaswamy hills, all vehicles were stopped at the entrance of the national park.
Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted that the state government has taken serious note of the fire and that Forest Minister Satish Jarhikoli is monitoring the fire-fighting efforts.

Satish Jarkiholi inspected the devastation along with MP R Dhruvanarayan and MLA Niranjan Kumar on Sunday. He said more than 2,500 hectares of forest has been destroyed. A suspect has been picked up, the minister added. He also felt that there is a need to adopt modern technology to douse forest fire in future.  

Over 300 volunteers who are working round the clock to contain the wild fire, fear that it may cause extensive damage to the forest and wild life if it is not contained soon. With no rains, the task is proving difficult. Pre-monsoon showers are expected in the region only around Shivarathri festival.
Actor Darshan has expressed shock over the incident and threat to wildlife. He has also appealed to youths to join hands in the efforts to save the forest.
Bandipur, which usually sees a flood of tourists, now wears a deserted look as the safari has been closed for one week and safari jeeps are also damaged in the fire. Resorts and hotels are also closed. Many people are now taking alternative routes to reach Udhagamandalam and Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WILD FIRE Bandipur forest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp