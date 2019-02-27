Home States Karnataka

Air strike will help BJP win more than 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka: B S Yeddyurappa

Speaking to media persons during his visit to the city, he said the recent decision taken by the PM to conduct an air strike on terrorist camps has invoked the spirit of nationalism among youth.

Published: 27th February 2019 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 05:43 AM

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa (File | PTI)

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the voters of the state, in large numbers, are waiting for their turn to elect BJP nominees and re-elect Narendra Modi as the prime minister.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to the city, he said the recent decision taken by the PM to conduct an air strike on terrorist camps has invoked the spirit of nationalism among youth and the people of the country, which will help BJP in getting the maximum number of seats in Karnataka. He also claimed this would strengthen PM Modi.

"The Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by destroying the terrorists' hideouts. The impact of this strike will help BJP win more than 22 seats in state," he said. Reacting to Horticulture Minister M C Managoli's statement that no strikes should have been conducted on CRPF personnel or terrorists, Yeddyurappa said a minister should not make such irresponsible statements. 

Yeddyurappa also said Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again with a full majority after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Comments(4)

  • Srinivas
    This Yeddi has gone mad. Earlier is he kicked out it is better for BJP. He tries to politicize this issue. How cruel he and his intentions are. Hell with you man. You are unfit to be in any party
    22 hours ago reply

  • Sanjay
    This person needs to zip his mouth.he has been rambling too much since his downfall and is unable to digest it
    23 hours ago reply

  • Bhawani Cheerath
    Is this the level.of thinking of a seasoned politician. Anything to win elections. How many heads are lost just don't matter.
    1 day ago reply

  • chetan
    What a shameless buffoon he is. Always thinking about his own selfish needs. If he has slightest shame left in him
    1 day ago reply
