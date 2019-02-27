Air strike will help BJP win more than 22 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka: B S Yeddyurappa

Avinash Bhat By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the voters of the state, in large numbers, are waiting for their turn to elect BJP nominees and re-elect Narendra Modi as the prime minister.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to the city, he said the recent decision taken by the PM to conduct an air strike on terrorist camps has invoked the spirit of nationalism among youth and the people of the country, which will help BJP in getting the maximum number of seats in Karnataka. He also claimed this would strengthen PM Modi.

"The Indian Armed Forces proved their mettle by destroying the terrorists' hideouts. The impact of this strike will help BJP win more than 22 seats in state," he said. Reacting to Horticulture Minister M C Managoli's statement that no strikes should have been conducted on CRPF personnel or terrorists, Yeddyurappa said a minister should not make such irresponsible statements.

Yeddyurappa also said Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again with a full majority after the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.