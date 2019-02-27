Promotions of SC, ST officials to be restored without affecting others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet has okayed restoration of promotions of over 6,000 government officials belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. These officials were demoted following a Supreme Court order in 2017 striking down reservation in promotions.

The cabinet meeting, held on Monday evening, went on late into the night. It was decided that SC and ST officials whose promotions were reversed in 2017 will be reinstated in their earlier posts, but this will be done without affecting officials of other communities. “It is a win-win for all. No one will be demoted as feared,” said Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge.

This will come into effect once the chief minister gives his nod. While restoration will be immediate, the seniority list may take some time.“About 6,000 officials will benefit from this order directly, and about 35,000 officials will benefit indirectly,’’ said Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge, adding, “The cabinet passed the order, giving the go-ahead and restoring promotions to earlier cadre. At the same time, it assures officers of other communities that they will not be affected. It is a win-win situation for all. No one will be demoted.’’

Asked if he was considering any legal challenge on this count, he said, “We don’t expect any legal challenge...’’Former National SC/ST Commission chairman and former MP H Hanumanthappa welcomed the cabinet decision.Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “SC/ST staffers will be reinstated in their original posts, with minimal discomfort to others.”