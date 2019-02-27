Home States Karnataka

Security beefed up at Kempegowda International Airport, railway stations

Bangalore International Airport Ltd, operator of the airport, is yet to respond to a questionnaire sent in this connection.

Published: 27th February 2019 06:48 AM

Security personnel have been deployed at KSR railway station | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following India’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps and launch pads in Pakistan on Tuesday, security has been tightened in public places in the city such as railway stations and Kempegowda International Airport. “We have increased physical screening and intensified pat-down checks. More personnel have been deployed to take care of security,” a top Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said. The airport police have also doubled their presence, a police official said. 

Bangalore International Airport Ltd, operator of the airport, is yet to respond to a questionnaire sent in this connection. Railway stations across the state are also on high alert. A top police official said, “We have deployed more personnel in stations across the state. Cops taking care of other work have been deputed for a few days,” he said.

