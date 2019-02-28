Congress to consider voter feedback before finalising candidates

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Determined to better its 2014 performance, the Congress seems to have adopted a number of strategies, including getting voters’ feedback, before finalising its candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress sources said the high command had commissioned a detailed survey, which was conducted in all 28 LS seats in three phases to get feedback about the party’s strengths and weaknesses in each of those constituencies, potential candidates, and their rapport with voters. They also looked at potential candidates from the BJP.

“The survey was commissioned and monitored directly by the Central leaders. State leaders were not involved in it and are not even aware of its details,” said a senior Congress leader.While a candidate’s ability to win will be the top criteria for giving party ticket, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is said to have put in place a transparent system to select the best candidates. Voters’ feedback too will be taken into consideration when senior leaders from state and Central units sit together to finalise the party candidates.

“Apart from getting voters’ feedback, senior leaders in the state Congress separately met elected representatives and influential leaders from the party in all 28 LS constituencies to seek their views on potential candidates. They were asked to give their suggestions in writing,” sources said.

During a recent meeting, most Congress leaders from Bengaluru Central are said to have backed Youth Congress president Rizwan Arshad’s candidature. As many as 26 of 30 corporators, four MLAs, 12 of 16 Block Congress presidents and ministers are said to have vouched for Arshad. Former minister and MLA Roshan Baig and former city police commissioner H T Sangliana too are contenders for the party ticket from the Bengaluru Central constituency.

The party’s State Election Committee will shortlist candidates from each constituency and the Screening Committee, headed by the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, will finalise it. The names will be announced after getting the high command’s approval. “All this process is likely to be completed in the next 12 to 14 days,” the Congress leader said.

Party sources said the Congress leadership is confident of the Congress-JD (S) combine winning 15 seats and they are working on strategies to win more. However, it all depends on seat-sharing and how the coalition parties help each other. “The JD(S) will not be keen on the number of seats, they are particular about some constituencies. All contentious issues will be discussed by senior leaders from both parties,” Congress leader added.