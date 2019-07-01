Home States Karnataka

Resignation of Congress MLAs: HD Kumaraswamy makes frantic calls to ministers

Clearly taken aback by the sudden resignation spree, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is said to have made several frantic calls to his coalition partners as well as his own legislators.

Published: 01st July 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during the JD S convention and felicitation of winners of local body elections in Bengaluru Friday June 7 2019. | PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The back-to-back resignations of two Congress MLAs in a single day has left the Congress-JDS coalition dazed. While the BJP has chosen to adopt a 'wait and watch' policy anticipating more MLAs to desert the coalition, leaders of the Congress called for meetings with legislators to ensure damage control. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is currently on a personal visit to the United States, made frantic phone calls to ministers in his cabinet as well as select legislators to salvage the situation. 

"I have been constantly in touch with Anand Singh. He has discussed many issues with me but his resignation has come as a shock to me," said DK Shivakumar, water resources minister and in-charge of Ballari. Congress legislative party chief Siddaramaiah held meetings with MLAs who had been hobnobbing with Ramesh Jarkiholi and Anand Singh to avoid further damage.

"Speculations that I will quit as MLA are absolutely false. I am a disciplined soldier of the Congress," said Hagaribommanahalli MLA Bheema Naik in a tweet after Anandh Singh's resignation. Later in the day, he met Siddaramaiah to assure that he will stay in the Congress. A host of MLAs like Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and Basavraj Daddal, who were part of the rebel group, also met Siddaramaiah. Aides of the former Chief Minister  Byrati Basavraj and Muniratna were present during the meetings. 

Clearly taken aback by the sudden resignation spree, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is said to have made several frantic calls to his coalition partners as well as his own legislators. The first such 'SOS' call went to Water Resources minister DK Shivakumar followed by JDS Supremo and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda. The resignations have been timed to perfection to take place when Kumaraswamy is not in the country.

On multiple occasions, the Chief Minister has sat rebel and disgruntled leaders down to pacify them even as the Congress refused to do so. Soon after the resignation drama broke out, Kumaraswamy is said to have reached out to half a dozen Congress MLAs and three JDS MLAs personally asking them not to take any hasty decisions and wait until he returns to Karnataka. 

Sources from the BJP suggest that Anand Singh met a senior BJP leader from Karnataka on Saturday to finalise the plan for his resignation. Ramesh Jarkiholi's resignation, however, came as a surprise for the BJP that hadn't allegedly made any fresh attempts to approach the already miffed MLA. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MLA Congress MLA resignation HDK HD Kumaraswamy DK Shivakumar
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp