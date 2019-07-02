Home States Karnataka

Nine-year-old boy on weekend break drowns in resort pool

A nine-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool located inside a resort at Shinganahalli village in Mundgod taluk. 

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A nine-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool located inside a resort at Shinganahalli village in Mundgod taluk. The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, came to light on Monday after a complaint was filed against the resort management and a family member of the boy for negligence. 

According to Mundgod police, Shridhar Shilavantar, 9, a resident of Pinjar Oni of Akkihonda area in Hubballi, was found lying motionless in the pool. He, however, died on the way to hospital. After autopsy, his body was handed over to his family on Monday. The boy came to the resort along with his uncle, aunt and two cousins to spend the weekend on Sunday. After enjoying a few games, they had lunch in a cottage.  

The CCTV camera footage shows the boy jumping into the pool at around 3 pm. He did not know swimming. At that time of incident there was no one near the pool, including security guards. After a couple of minutes, the boy’s kin came out and rescued him and rushed him to hospital.

The police said the tragedy occurred owing to pure negligence of the boy’s kin, resort owner and the manager.  Therefore, the police have registered a case against the resort owner, manager and the boy’s uncleMundgod police said they checked the CCTV camera footage at the resort and found that the boy was playing alone while others were inside the cottage. He ran and jumped into the pool.  It is said that the security guard went for lunch when the accident took place.  Ironically, the resort had not deployed any swimming expert around the pool. 

