Home States Karnataka

Resignation drama brings out differences in coalition  

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, as well as the entire Congress party, has singularly accused the BJP, holding it responsible for the trouble in the coalition.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah arrives at the Miller Commission Report Centennial in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as well as the entire Congress party, has singularly accused the BJP, holding it responsible for the trouble in the coalition. The same, however, doesn’t seem to be the opinion of the entire coalition. While Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah chose to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the crisis, a senior minister from JDS, GT Devegowda, was all praise for Modi, even absolving the BJP of having any role in the ongoing crisis in stark contradiction. 

“The recent resignation drama is nothing but a dirty plot by @BJP4Karnataka leaders. People have not given them the mandate for Assembly but they are desperate to gain backdoor entry. If @narendramodi has little self-respect, he should ask his stooges to act constitutionally. (sic)” tweeted Siddaramaiah on Tuesday evening. The coordination committee chairman claimed that he had not been able to contact either of the MLAs who have resigned and is yet to talk to them. Sources close to Siddaramaiah suggest that his focus is currently in ensuring that more MLAs don’t follow suit instead of approaching Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi to woo them. With KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao flying abroad, working president Eashwar Khandre has taken up the responsibility of reaching out to miffed MLAs. 

Meanwhile, GT Devegowda said Modi will never try to destabilise the government. “Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah, as we have seen in the last few months, have tried to destabilise any government. Their focus remains development and we are hopeful they will give us a farmer-friendly budget. The BJP has nothing to do with the MLAs submitting their resignation. IT is their personal choice,” G T Devegowda told television channels on Tuesday. 

A section of Congress leaders, including Ballari In-charge and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, is keen on wooing Anand Singh to withdraw his resignation as Speaker Ramesh Kumar takes his time to accept the same. For the Congress, Ramesh Jarkiholi does not seem like a priority but stalling the domino effect that the dual resignation may have on the coalition seems to be the task at hand. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Congress BJP Karnataka
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp