Home States Karnataka

Lemon, the ‘black magic explosive’, ‘barred’ from Vidhana Soudha  

Security personnel at the Vidhana Soudha these days are suspiciously peering at anything that is small and yellow: the humble lemon.  

Published: 04th July 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel checks for lemons at Vidhana Soudha. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Security personnel at the Vidhana Soudha these days are suspiciously peering at everything that is small and yellow. Their target - the humble lemon.  They have been given strict oral instructions not to allow anyone carrying lemons into the premises.   However, since metal detectors cannot single out those with lemons, the guards are left to find other means to enforce the rule.

Viewed by many superstitious people as a powerful tool to practise black magic, the image of lemons strewn on the ground generate an instant connection to this dark art to many. However,  a lemon, held in the hand, is considered a sign of good luck as people believe that it ‘diverts negative energy’ away from those holding it.

Strangely enough, the lemon that generates so much fear, is not even on the list of items prohibited inside the Vidhana Soudha, but only an oral order. This list is usually compiled by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Services and revised frequently. Police personnel, guarding the campus, follow this list religiously, except when it comes to checking for lemons.  Since the start of the unofficial ban, security staff  have been gathering an average of 20-25 lemons daily at the various entrances to the Vidhana Soudha. These are disposed of as wet waste. 

“Now that the assembly session will start later this month, the number of visitors will be more, and so will the number of lemons,’’ said an official working  at Vidhana Soudha.With no official order, policemen say that they have been orally directed to keep lemons away as several people in the government did not want to take a chance, what with so many things going wrong for the ruling coalition government.

‘Told to keep lemons out at any cost’

A police official on condition of anonymity told “We have been instructed not to allow lemons inside as some leaders and officials are uncomfortable. Recently, a lemon along with chilli and vermilion was found in the corridors as well as near the doors of some ministers and officials. There was considerable worry over this. While there is no official ban, we have been asked to keep lemons out at any cost.”

However, like every unwritten rule, this one also has its exceptions. PWD Minister HD Revanna, the Chief Minister’s elder brother, and a superstitious man himself, is permitted to carry lemons inside with him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha Karnataka lemon HD Revanna
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp