Karnataka crisis: Minister DK Shivakumar tears MLA Munirathna's resignation letter in Speaker's chamber

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar reportedly tore up the RR Nagar MLA Munirathna's resignation letter inside the state Assembly Speaker's chamber on Saturday afternoon.

As the Water Resources Minister entered the Speaker's chamber, the Congress MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavraj, Munirathna were stunned to see him there.

He looked at the resignation letter and asked them to reconsider and passionately urged them to go with him, even virtually pleading with them.

Shivakumar told them not to do anything hasty that they could regret later.

He said everything will be sorted out and when Munirathna objected to his pleas he tore up his resignation letter.

All the four marched with DK Shivakumar to his Crescent Road official residence where Shivakumar spoke to them and a senior Congress leader also joined them over the phone.

But it was too little too late said the rebel MLAs and asked Shivakumar firmly not to intervene and left from there and promptly returned to join the waiting MLAs in Rajbhavan.