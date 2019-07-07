Congress MLAs from Bengaluru demand return of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several senior leaders from the Congress, including two MLAs from Bengaluru who had submitted their resignation, met on Saturday at Siddaramaiah’s residence to chalk out an action plan.

The meeting included AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, minister D K Shivakumar and MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Munirathna, who resigned on Saturday.

According to sources, both MLAs asked for Siddaramaiah to be brought back as CM, with H D Revanna occupying the Deputy CM’s post. With the real threat of other resignations - Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy, Anjali Nimbalkar, K Sudhakar and others — the senior leaders discussed several scenarios to suitably accommodate the disgruntled legislators including those who had ‘flown away’.

But the price of Siddaramaiah returning as Chief Minister might be something that the current CM H D Kumaraswamy is unwilling to pay.

Siddaramaiah and other leaders including Venugopal have spoken to Kumaraswamy, but a lot will depend on his response.

“It is all about sharing the spoils of office--positions, power and money,’’ said an insider on the entire situation.