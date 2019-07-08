IMA scam: SIT arrests Bengaluru DC Vijayshankar

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More skeletons are continuing to tumble out of the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) case proving that government officials were hand in glove in the multi-crore scam.

On Monday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Bengaluru DC B M Vijayshankar on charges of receiving Rs 1.5 crore cash from Mansoor Khan, the founder of IMA, through village accountant Manjunath.

The SIT allegedly received the information while interrogating Manjunath and Bengaluru North Assistant Commissioner L C Nagaraj who they arrested last week.

"During our investigation, we found that Vijayshankar has taken Rs 1.5 crore through the village accountant to give a clearance certificate to a central agency investigating the scam," DCP Girish, an investigating officer with the SIT said.

It is said that Nagaraj was the competent authority entrusted with the task of investigating IMA, after RBI highlighted the irregularities of the firm. Nagaraj had issued a public notice seeking complaints against IMA from the public but very soon without even enquiring properly, a clearance certificate was given to RBI allegedly stating that no complaints were received against IMA.

To do this, it is said that Nagaraj took 4.5 crores and even Vijayshankar is allegedly said to have taken the same amount. The police will produce Manjunath before the court and seek for police custody to interrogate further.

The information getting revealed during the interrogation clearly shows how the government officials have been hand in glove in the multi crore scam.

Meanwhile, a builder Krishnamurthy has also been taken into custody and is being questioned in the case.

We have to waited and watch to know who's going to be on the SIT list next?