Home States Karnataka

JDS First Family interferes in administration, daughters treat us like dirt, complains MLA

He also said that they have no grouse against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, brother H D Revanna or Nikhil, but only against his elder daughter, who interfered in the party matters.

Published: 08th July 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy arrives in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU: JDS MLA from KR Pet--Narayana Gowda stirred a hornet’s nest on Sunday, by saying that he was forced to resign because former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s family constantly interfered in the administration.

His statement is true, say insiders, who complain that all of Deve Gowda’s six children interfere in the administration and transfers in one way or the other. 

Anasuya, Deve Gowda’s eldest daughter and his ‘muddina magalu’ (beloved daughter) and Shylaja, his younger daughter, have been known to treat MLAs and MLCs “like dirt”, say party insiders. 

Besides them, HD Balakrishna, a retired KAS officer, and HD Ramesh also interfere in the day-to-day administration, they say.  Complaints of interference against Anasuya are many. She was also considered for KR Pet constituency as the JDS  candidate.

Anasuya, incidentally, is the wife of Dr Manjunath, head of Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru.  

Narayana Gowda alleged that it was they who had prevailed on Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest the Lok  Sabha elections, though he and some others had updated  Nikhil and the family about the pitfalls.  

He also said that they have no grouse against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, brother H D Revanna or Nikhil, but only against his elder daughter, who interfered in the party and also in the local administration.

He said that they had apprised Kumaraswamy and others of the issue on many occasions, but that did not yield much results.

Narayana Gowda said that neither bills on drilling of borewells were cleared, nor sufficient funds released for local development work in  Mandya district.

“District in-charge minister C S Puttaraju too did not hear us out on key issues,” he alleged.

“How can we meet the aspirations of the people and develop the constituency when we are not allocated sufficient funds?” he reportedly asked. The JDS MLA said that he had no powers to identify candidates and give party tickets for the municipal elections. 

He also flayed the sanctioning of Rs 6 crore to a local leader and his political foe for taking up development work, and Rs 2 crore as a Scheduled Caste Tribe Sub-Plan grant, when loyal workers were neglected.

He charged that the same group that had worked to defeat then Speaker Krishna was conspiring against his leadership in KR Pet and this had upset the honest workers.

Other insiders had reportedly raised the issue of family interference over the years indirectly but had received no relief. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narayana Gowda JD(S) JDS MLA HD Deve Gowda Karnataka politics Karnataka Crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp