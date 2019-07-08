Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Independent MLA Nagesh quits HDK govt, another minister threatens to follow suit

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Khan said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and may quit the government.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Minister and Karnataka independent MLA Nagesh at Rajbhavan in Bengaluru on Monday. | Express Photo Services

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: After 13 Congress-JDS MLAs resigned on Saturday, the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy received another fresh jolt on Monday, when state minister and Independent MLA Nagesh resigned from his post.

"I've already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self," the MLA said in his resignation letter.

With this, the coalition that was previously hanging at 106 after the resignation of 13 legislators loses its simple majority in the scenario that all resignations are accepted and stands tied with BJP at 105.

The BJP hopes to get the support of Nagesh to take their numbers to 106, beating the coalition's combined strength.

Meanwhile, more resignations from the Congress' side is expected.

Karnataka Minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence

On Monday the BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs who are likely to be shifted to a private hotel to stall any attempts by the coalition to lure them.

If all 13 resignations are accepted, it is game over for the Kumaraswamy government. 

ALSO READ | Karnataka crisis: Kumaraswamy meets dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru

Twelve legislators --nine from the Congress and three from the JD(S) -- resigned on Saturday.

Congress MLA Anand Singh had resigned on July 1.

"My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released. Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills. How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?" the sports and youth empowerment minister told PTI.

Khan said he did not wish to align with the rebel group but the situation has forced him to take a decision.

"I'll attend the meeting (at Parameshwara's residence ) today. If my problems aren't addressed, I will be forced to take a decision," the minister said.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength in the state assembly, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 --Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP one and two Independents, besides the speaker.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the half-way mark is 113.

ALSO READ | Karnataka crisis: Congress ministers invited for breakfast at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence

If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's tally will come down to 105.

The speaker also has a vote.

Another Congress MLA R Roshan Baig from Shivajinagar constituency, who has been up in arms against senior party leaders and was suspended for anti-party activities, told PTI that he has not yet decided on resignation.

"I'm busy with Hajj-related preparations and have no plans as of now to leave the party," Baig said.

Speculation was rife that he would also join the rebel camp.

ALSO READ | Karnataka crisis: BJP a 'poacher party', says Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury

The MLA landed in trouble when a ponzi scheme operative Mohammad Mansoor Khan, who allegedly duped thousands of people, mostly Muslims, accused him of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

Baig rubbished Mansoor Khan's charge and called it a conspiracy against him by his adversaries.

The government went into a huddle following the resignation of 13 MLAs comprising 10 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs.

ALSO READ | We are all together, we want the government back: Karnataka Congress MLA Byrathi Suresh

Ten of the rebel MLAs have camped in a Mumbai hotel and have made it clear that they will not attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting on Tuesday since they have tendered their resignation at Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's office.

The speaker would take a call on Tuesday.

Hectic parleys were held in the Congress and the JD(S) camps to bail out the 13-month old government, which is facing a crisis.

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy who returned from the USA Sunday evening straightaway held a series of meetings with leaders of the JD(S) and Congress, including the Congress legislative party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah without a break till late Sunday night.

(With ENS and Agencies' Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Rahim Mahmood Khan jds BJP Karnataka Crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp