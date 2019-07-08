Karnataka crisis: All Congress, JDS ministers resign, CM says cabinet reshuffle soon

By Online Desk

In a desperate attempt to save the coalition government in Karnataka, all Congress ministers on Monday morning tendered their resignations from the Kumaraswamy Cabinet.

Following the resignation of 21 Congress ministers earlier on Monday, JDS too followed suit leaving the cabinet completely vacant with just chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara in it.

Kumaraswamy, who took to Twitter, said that the entire cabinet would be reconstituted.

Congress legislature party chief Siddaramaiah said that while some existing ministers could be retained in the cabinet, disgruntled MLAs who have ministerial aspirations will also get ministerial berths.

The Congress has made an open offer to 13 disgruntled MLAs who had tendered their resignations and have been staying in a Mumbai hotel.

"All 21 Karnataka Congress ministers have resigned voluntarily," senior party leader and former CM Siddaramaiah informed reporters in Bengaluru.

The decision of Congress ministers to resign came after Independent MLA-turned-Minister H Nagesh withdrew his support to the HD Kumaraswamy government bringing its total tally to 105, level with the BJP.

"I've already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self," Nagesh said in his resignation letter on Monday.

Meanwhile, the BJP has insisted that the coalition government has lost its majority and hence the governor should act immediately

All the ministers of the Congress had submitted their resignations to AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday morning at a breakfast meeting in Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar's house.

"In the last five years, we are seeing an anti-democratic stand of BJP where they destabilise other governments. After Lok Sabha, they have done this in West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They threaten opposition MLAs and MLAs using central agencies like IT, ED and CBI to join them and destabilise the governments in states, " AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

"In Karnataka", he further said, "this is the sixth time BJP is trying to destabilise the coalition. Last few times they failed terribly and this time also they are luring with money and minister posts and are indulging in the horse trade. Congress will firmly face this situation. We strongly believe in the strength of the party in Karnataka. We are confident that this government will continue. There are a lot of rumours about more MLAs resigning."

"We agree there are grievances and issues, but in a democracy, everybody cannot be accommodated. For the welfare of the government, ministers of the Congress have voluntarily given resignations. Ministers themselves, given the scenario, have resigned from the cabinet and entrusted with the Congress the responsibility to reconstitute the cabinet," Venugopal said.

The coalition that was previously hanging at 106 after the resignation of 13 legislators loses its simple majority in the scenario that all resignations are accepted and stands tied with BJP at 105.

The BJP hopes to get the support of Nagesh to take their numbers to 106, beating the coalition's combined strength.

Meanwhile, more resignations from the Congress' side is expected.

Karnataka Minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence

On Monday the BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs who are likely to be shifted to a private hotel to stall any attempts by the coalition to lure them.

If all 13 resignations are accepted, it is game over for the Kumaraswamy government.

Twelve legislators --nine from the Congress and three from the JD(S) -- resigned on Saturday.

(With ENS and Agency Inputs)