Home States Karnataka

Karnataka political crisis: Rebel MLAs firm on quitting, reject ministry offers

Security had to be heightened outside the private hotel where the legislators were lodged following protests by the Congress workers.

Published: 08th July 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Workers of Karnataka Congress protest outside party headquarters against mass resignation of coalition MLAs. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as scores of Congress and JDS workers protested against their own legislators demanding that they withdraw their resignations, the troublesome thirteen remained stubborn. The offer of having two more Deputy Chief Ministers and cabinet berths for others did not move them.

Security had to be heightened outside the private hotel where the legislators were lodged following protests by the Congress workers. The grand old party’s attempts to reach out to them by sending envoys to pacify, cajole and plead with them to reconsider their resignation remained futile.

READ | Amid DK Shivakumar-Deve Gowda meet in Bengaluru, Congress, BJP approach dissident MLAs in Mumbai

“Thirteen of us have submitted our resignations to the Speaker and have also informed the Governor. We all are together and united. There is no question of going back to Bengaluru, even for the legislature party meeting, or withdrawing the resignations,” S T Somashekhar, speaking for the group, told the media in Mumbai on Sunday.

The JDS, meanwhile, went into a huddle with a single-point agenda — should Kumaraswamy continue as CM or not and what the repercussions of that decision would be?

As the Karnataka coalition crisis deepens, Congressmen have pointed to the lack of decisive central leadership as one of the key reasons for the current situation while those in the JDS have criticised the Deve Gowda family’s intrusive nature and self-interest for the mess. The BJP, meanwhile, is preparing to keep its flock together to ensure its numbers remain intact while the coalition’s trickles down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka crisis Karnataka Political Crisis Karnataka Congress jds DK Shivakumar Karnataka coalition
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp