Karnataka MLAs still in Mumbai; never left city: Congress Legislator B C Patil

Published: 09th July 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during the JD S convention and felicitation of winners of local body elections in Bengaluru Friday June 7 2019. | PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A dozen MLAs from Karnataka, who flew to Mumbai three days ago after quitting the southern state's Assembly are still camping here, a legislator said.

The confirmation by Karnataka Congress MLA B C Patil Tuesday came after speculation that the legislators were holed up near Satara in western Maharashtra.

Patil told reporters here that he the other MLAs were still in Mumbai, even as it was announced that Karnataka Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar would reach Mumbai Wednesday to meet his party's dissident MLAs here.

An aide to the minister told PTI that the location of the meeting in Mumbai is not known yet.

There were reports earlier Tuesday that the legislators were near Satara and had returned to Mumbai later today, but Patil said the MLAs have been staying in the city since Saturday. "The MLAs merely shifted from one hotel to other Monday night," Patil said.

"We are managing on our own. The BJP is not involved (in footing the travel and accommodation bill). The BJP has not given us any offer for formation of the new government," Patil said.

He said he had resigned as an MLA as there was "no development" in his north Karnataka area. The MLAs would submit their resignation letters in the format sought by the Assembly Speaker, he said.

"We will decide when to leave for Bengaluru after we get an official communication from the Speaker," he added. There are 12 rebel MLAs in Mumbai - seven of Congress, three JD(S) and two independents.

BJP sources had said the MLAs, who were staying at a luxury hotel since Saturday, left for Pune Monday night but the flight to Goa, scheduled at 8.30 pm did not take off due to poor visibility.

Also, there was no landing facility in Goa after midnight, they said. The legislators were put up at a resort in Kondhwa near Pune and returned to Mumbai around noon, they said.

