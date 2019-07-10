Karnataka crisis: Roshan Baig quits from Congress, gets SIT summons hours later

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig tendered his resignation to Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said, “What is the alternative left?”

He was referring to his statements where he reportedly flayed the Congress leadership after their poor show in the recent Lok Sabha elections that led to his suspension from the party.

Days after the ugly spat, he has finally decided to leave the Grand Old Party.

On Tuesday morning, as dozens of Congress leaders attended the legislature party meeting, Baig submitted his resignation to the Speaker accusing the Congress of ‘ill-treatment.’

Meanwhile, Baig was summoned by the Special Investigation Team probing the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam just hours after he tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Minister R V Deshpande also alleged that Baig approached him seeking to bail out founder of IMA Mansoor Khan.