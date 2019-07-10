Home States Karnataka

Rain in ghats brings waterfalls to life

The Sathodi waterfalls, also known as Satoddi, takes a plunge of about 40 feet and joins the Kali River.

Sathodi waterfalls near Yallapur in Uttara Kannada district in its full glory after the recent rain

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

YELLAPUR: Sathodi, a household name for travel buffs of Hubballi and Dharwad, is in all its splendour. The rains that have been lashing for the last two weeks have brought to life the famed waterfalls, located about 100 km from Hubballi city.

The Sathodi waterfalls, also known as Satoddi, takes a plunge of about 40 feet and joins the Kali River. The cascade located in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district has now become a must visit monsoon destination for many. 

As the rains have arrived and waterfalls have sufficient water, the locals and forest department under whom the waterfalls comes, are expecting large tourist numbers starting this weekend. Usually the cascade gains life after rains in June, but this time the rains were delayed. For the last one week, Yellapur and surroundings areas have been receiving good rainfall which has resulted in many tourists turning towards the cascades of the taluk.

“The tourists have started coming after good rain in the region. Sathodi falls attracts visitors throughout the year, but during the monsoon the number of tourists goes up. The cascade swells during monsoon and it’s a sight to watch. Besides tourists from Karnataka, many from neighbouring Maharashtra too come to visit the falls during monsoon. The forest department has made arrangements for parking and washrooms. There is an eatery run by a local family which attracts most of the visitors coming to Sathodi,” said a member of the village forest committee.

Till 2010, the waterfalls was mainly visited by Hubballi and Dharwad residents as a one-day picnic destination. But now it attracts people from all over the state and outside.   Along with Sathodi, tourists also prefer visiting the Magod waterfalls which is also located near Yellapur town. The waterfalls shot to fame after it was featured in a hit Kannada movie — Nammoora Mandara Hoove. 

The waterfalls that is located in the Western Ghats also attracts a large numbers of wildlife enthusiasts and trekkers as well. Bus service is available from Yellapur till Ganeshgudi village from where one has to walk till the cascade, which is  about 10 km. 

Farmers peg their hopes on rain

Kalaburagi: Farmers in Kalaburagi have completed sowing crops in 29.3 lakh hectares, 39% of the total target of 75 lakh hectares in spite of the district recording a rainfall deficit of 33% till July 8. While these are official figures, estimates by the farming community peg the total land in which crops have been planted to be around 37.5 hectares or close to 50% of the target. Now farmers are hoping for good showers to ensure a good harvest.  The normal expected rainfall till July 8 should have been 216 mm but the district has seen only 145 mm of rain so far. Afzalpur taluk has seen the highest rainfall so far.

