3 new lines, depot for Shivamogga in railway budget for SWR

Budget earmarks Rs 3,516 crore for the railway zone; allocation of D10cr made for Bengaluru’s suburban rail network; 20 stations in the state capital to get FOBs

Published: 11th July 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The railway budget has earmarked Rs 3,516 crore for South-Western Railway (SWR) Zone for 2019-2020, an overall increase of 18 per cent over the allocation made during the previous financial year. A token allocation of Rs 10 crore has been made for the suburban rail network for Bengaluru. A new coaching depot at Shivamogga and three new railway lines are the novel features of the budget, according to the Pink Book made public on Wednesday. 

The depot at Koteganguru/Talaguppa is to come up at a cost of Rs 62 crore. These are the new lines sanctioned-- Shivamogga-Shirkaripura-Ranebennur (Rs 965 cr); Mysuru (Belagola)-Kushalnagar (Rs 1,855 crore) and Hassan (Alur)-Belur (Rs 55 crore). The Shivamogga line was announced during the presentation of the interim budget on February 1 this year.

Construction of 22 road overbridges and 16 road underbridges will come up at a cost of Rs 486 crore across the Zone. Foot overbridges and high-level platforms will come up at a cost of Rs 85 crore. 
FOB will come up at 16 stations in Hubballi, 20 stations in Bengaluru and 13 stations in Mysuru while high- level platforms will come up at 43 stations in Mysuru, 35 in Bengaluru and three stations in Hubballi. Passenger amenities get Rs 186 crore, a 60 per cent increase over the previous year.  

Asked about the meagre allocation of Rs 10 crore for the Rs 22,242 crore suburban rail project for Bengaluru, a top official said, “This sum has been allocated only to be handed over to the consultancy firm RITES, which prepared the Detailed Project Report for us. Since the suburban rail project is yet to be approved by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs, major funds have not been earmarked for it”. 
Constructions, K P Swami, said, “In case, there is a need for more funds, we can approach the government.” 

Transportation expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar TNIE that a thrust has been given to doubling, electrification, track renewal, safety and passenger amenities in this budget.

