Congress leaders stopped from marching to Raj Bhavan

Siddaramaiah said the Congress would intensify its protest as democracy had come under threat in the BJP regime.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress in-charge K C Venugopal and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda at a protest against the BJP indulging in horsetrading, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was an action-packed day of political drama, as Congress and JDS leaders, led by AICC General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad, took out a protest march to Raj Bhavan, accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading.

Congress workers were arrested when they tried to march towards Raj Bhavan. They raised slogans against the BJP and accused the party of keeping Congress and JDS MLAs captive in Mumbai hotels, and luring MLAs to destabilise the government.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal protested against the arrest of leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, G Parameshwara and others. The Congress leaders also condemned Mumbai Police for detaining Congress troubleshooter D K Shivakumar when he tried to enter the hotel, in an effort to meet the rebel MLAs. Shivakumar, along with Minister G T Devegowda, MLA Shivalinge Gowda and others had gone on a mission to win over the rebels.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said the situation today is worse then Emergency. Condemning the Mumbai cops for detaining Shivakumar and denying entry into the hotel despite having booked rooms, and invoking prohibitory orders around the hotel, he called upon opposition parties to protest such politics. “People need have no doubt that this government will survive, Narendra Modi said he would conduct a clean election, where is it?” he asked.

Gowda said they have seen how elections are held and appealed to alliance party workers to overcome differences and work together.

He said that when the Speaker had given time to MLAs who had resigned to explain their stand, the BJP was going ahead and pressuring the governor. 

Siddaramaiah said the Congress would intensify its protest as democracy had come under threat in the BJP regime.

