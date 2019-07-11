Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress-JDS MLAs land in Bengaluru, rush to Speaker's office

The Supreme Court earlier on Thursday asked ten rebel MLAs to meet assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar at 6 pm and convey the decision of their resignation to him.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:44 PM

By Online Desk

Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who were camping in Mumbai rushed to the Speaker's office in Karnataka assembly soon after they landed in Bengaluru airport on Thursday evening.

One of the rebel Congress MLAs Byrathi Basavaraj was seen running into the Speaker's office in the Vidhana Soudha upon his arrival in the assembly building.

The Supreme Court earlier on Thursday asked ten rebel MLAs to meet assembly speaker Ramesh Kumar at 6 pm and convey the decision of their resignation to him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi requested Speaker to take the decision on resignations today itself and slated the hearing for Friday.

The Speaker Ramesh Kumar, however, pointed out that a time frame cannot be imposed on him. He approached the Supreme Court requesting a vacation on its order on the pleas submitted by the rebel MLAs. While the Speaker sought for his petition to be heard immediately, the court refused to entertain the urgency of the petition. Ramesh Kumar's plea may now be heard on Friday along with the petitions of the rebel MLAs. 
 

