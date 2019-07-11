Home States Karnataka

Monsoon gains vigour in Karnataka

After a period of lull, the southwest monsoon turned active in the various parts of the state, particularly along the coast and Malnad districts.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

) A woman looks across the brimming Tunga river in Shivamogga city on Wednesday

By Express News Service

MANGALURU, UDUPI, SHIVAMOGGA: After a period of lull, the southwest monsoon turned active in the various parts of the state, particularly along the coast and Malnad districts.

Heavy rains in Shivamogga has resulted in the water level in most of the waterbodies in the district rise. Water-level in Linganamakki and Bhadra reservoirs have risen by 16 ft and 9 ft respectively. Hosanagar taluk, which is the catchment area for Linganamakki reservoir, received a record rainfall of 162.40 mm on July 6. It continued on subsequent days and recorded up to 163.20 mm of rainfall.  The inflow into  Linganamakki reservoir was 40,088 cusecs with an outflow of 1,534.31 cusecs. The inflow into Bhadra reservoir was 9,495 cusecs and outflow was 201 cusecs.

The monsoon also gained pace in the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.
The rains which started on Tuesday night in Mangaluru city intensified to torrential rains with intermittent breaks on Wednesday. Waterlogging was reported in many parts of Mangaluru city.  Widespread rainfall ranging from 40 mm to 90 mm was recorded across Dakshina Kannada district.

In Udupi district, several rain-related damages were reported from Kundapur and Byndoor. Many houses were damaged in Byndoor and Kundapur taluks. Heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district has resulted in water-levels rising in most of the dams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka monsoon
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp