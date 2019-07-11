Monsoon gains vigour in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU, UDUPI, SHIVAMOGGA: After a period of lull, the southwest monsoon turned active in the various parts of the state, particularly along the coast and Malnad districts.

Heavy rains in Shivamogga has resulted in the water level in most of the waterbodies in the district rise. Water-level in Linganamakki and Bhadra reservoirs have risen by 16 ft and 9 ft respectively. Hosanagar taluk, which is the catchment area for Linganamakki reservoir, received a record rainfall of 162.40 mm on July 6. It continued on subsequent days and recorded up to 163.20 mm of rainfall. The inflow into Linganamakki reservoir was 40,088 cusecs with an outflow of 1,534.31 cusecs. The inflow into Bhadra reservoir was 9,495 cusecs and outflow was 201 cusecs.

The monsoon also gained pace in the coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The rains which started on Tuesday night in Mangaluru city intensified to torrential rains with intermittent breaks on Wednesday. Waterlogging was reported in many parts of Mangaluru city. Widespread rainfall ranging from 40 mm to 90 mm was recorded across Dakshina Kannada district.

In Udupi district, several rain-related damages were reported from Kundapur and Byndoor. Many houses were damaged in Byndoor and Kundapur taluks. Heavy rain in Uttara Kannada district has resulted in water-levels rising in most of the dams.