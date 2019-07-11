Home States Karnataka

PU student jumps from 4th floor of hostel, dies

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a private ladies hostel in Jamakhandi on Tuesday.

By Mahesh M Goudar 
Express News Service

The deceased is Priyanka Metri (17), a resident of Chimmuda village near Jamkhandi in Bagalkot. She was studying in II PUC at Royal Palace College which is run by legislator Anand Nyamgouda’s family.
The incident came as a shock to Priyanka’s family and the college administration as she was one of the college toppers. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of her death.

The girl’s parents blamed the college authorities for suicide. They lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the death of their daughter has taken place under suspicious circumstances.
Priyanka’s father Srikanth Metri alleged that four months ago, one of the college staff members had allegedly punished her so severely that she was admitted to a hospital. “We suspect that the college staff punished her again and she ended her life. We demand justice and a sincere investigation into this case,” demanded her father.

The police recovered the CCTV footage of the college hostel from the administration. Denying the allegations, Basavaraj Nyamgouda, chairman of Royal Palace College, said, “We are shocked by the incident because she was a college topper. She was homesick and whenever her parents visit her at the college, she would be happy. We have never punished her and we are ready to provide all the CCTV footage and the visuals from last night,” he said.

