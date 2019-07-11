Home States Karnataka

Both Houses of Parliament witness uproar over Karnataka's political drama

Congress accuses BJP of throwing democratic norms to the wind to grab power; BJP claims rebel MLAs faced threat

Published: 11th July 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Ministers D Shivkumar and G T Devegowda interact with the police personnel at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai where 10 of the rebel MLAs of the ruling coalition are staying, on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As uncertainty looms over JD (S)-Congress coalition government, the Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of deliberately dismantling the democratic edifice in Karnataka to grab power in the state.

Both Houses of Parliament saw uproar over the issue. Accusing the BJP of making a mockery of democracy and indulging in horse-trading to topple the government in Karnataka, the Congress and some other Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ: Yeddyurappa stages dharna outside Vidhana Soudha demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation

Raising the issue in the House, leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that in a deliberate and pre-determined manner, the BJP had engineered defections in the state and was holding Congrss MLAs in captivity.“They have been flown to Mumbai from Karnataka. They have been lured or intimidated. Either inducement or intimidation are the weapons being deployed by the ruling regime with a single objective of capturing power in Karnataka,” he said.

The party alleged that in Mumbai, especially, a “martial law” was imposed only to prevent the MLAs who are in the captivity of ruling party to come forward and talk to Shivakumar. “The MLAs who have been lodged there are under the custody of the ruling party. They were desirous to have a meeting with Shivakumar, but, they have not been allowed to meet him. So, it is a gross violation of fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution,” the Congress MP said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka crisis deepens further as two more Congress MLAs resign

“The manner in which Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government have curbed the fundamental rights of (Karnataka) Cabinet Minister D K Shivkumar and other Congress leaders is a danger to democracy,” said Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Upper House.

Rubbishing the charges, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha the MLAs had quit following the resignation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Countering Chowdhury on ‘martial law’, he said the MLAs had written to Mumbai Police chief that they faced threat from Shivakumar.

