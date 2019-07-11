Both Houses of Parliament witness uproar over Karnataka's political drama

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As uncertainty looms over JD (S)-Congress coalition government, the Congress on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of deliberately dismantling the democratic edifice in Karnataka to grab power in the state.

Both Houses of Parliament saw uproar over the issue. Accusing the BJP of making a mockery of democracy and indulging in horse-trading to topple the government in Karnataka, the Congress and some other Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the issue in the House, leader of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that in a deliberate and pre-determined manner, the BJP had engineered defections in the state and was holding Congrss MLAs in captivity.“They have been flown to Mumbai from Karnataka. They have been lured or intimidated. Either inducement or intimidation are the weapons being deployed by the ruling regime with a single objective of capturing power in Karnataka,” he said.

The party alleged that in Mumbai, especially, a “martial law” was imposed only to prevent the MLAs who are in the captivity of ruling party to come forward and talk to Shivakumar. “The MLAs who have been lodged there are under the custody of the ruling party. They were desirous to have a meeting with Shivakumar, but, they have not been allowed to meet him. So, it is a gross violation of fundamental rights enshrined in our Constitution,” the Congress MP said.

“The manner in which Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government have curbed the fundamental rights of (Karnataka) Cabinet Minister D K Shivkumar and other Congress leaders is a danger to democracy,” said Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Upper House.

Rubbishing the charges, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lok Sabha the MLAs had quit following the resignation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Countering Chowdhury on ‘martial law’, he said the MLAs had written to Mumbai Police chief that they faced threat from Shivakumar.