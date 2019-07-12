Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: 14 rebel MLAs return to Mumbai hotel after submitting resignations to Speaker

The legislators were camping here since Saturday evening after resigning and withdrawing support to the 13- month-old JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, bringing it on the verge of collapse.

Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, B C Patil JDS , Gopalaya and H Vishwanath run with Tight security to meet the Speaker at Vidhana Soudha's west entrance in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Express Photo Services

By PTI

MUMBAI: Fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka returned to a luxury hotel here Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru, a local BJP leader said.

The MLAs have returned to the Renaissance hotel in suburban Powai and they would be staying there for another two days, the leader said.

"They submitted their resignations before the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly today and now they are back in Mumbai," the BJP leader added.

In Bengaluru, Speaker Ramesh Kumar said the MLAs had submitted their resignations in the "right format" and he will have to examine whether they are "voluntary and genuine."

The Supreme Court had asked the speaker to take the decision "forthwith" on Thursday on the resignation of rebel Congress-JD(S) coalition MLAs.

