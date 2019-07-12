Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Will Congress-JDS coalition government weather the Budget session storm?

The BJP will press for the resignation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and take the coalition to task over several issues, including the prevailing drought situation.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Secretariat staff preparing for the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha which is expected to start on Friday. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)

By  K Shiva kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid political turmoil in the state, the Budget session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that starts Friday is likely to be chaotic with both the ruling Congress-JDS and opposition BJP all set to lock horns.

The BJP will press for the resignation of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and take the coalition to task over several issues, including the prevailing drought situation. The Congress-JDS leadership is also preparing to face off with the BJP on the floor of the House and get the finance bill passed. 

If the CM fails to win back the rebel MLAs, it may result in the curtains coming down on the 13-month-old government. Kumaraswamy may also take the emotional route, preferring to go down as a martyr while addressing the rebels and the opposition in the House.

Another likely scenario is him turning the rebels into villains who stabbed him in the back and might hit out at the BJP for their consistent effort in trying to destabilize the government. State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa is likely to demand for HDK to resign along with the rebel MLAs.

Kumaraswamy will also claim that his government as done its best for the welfare of farmers, by bringing up the loan waivers he announced in his first Budget. He might also punish those who brought down the pro-farmer government by projecting himself as a crusader who fought for the welfare of farmers.

Though the main focus in the House is to pass the Finance Bill, the BJP may create trouble and stall proceedings. Meanwhile, the Congress-JDS camp has come out with a strong counterattack against the BJP and seek a vote of confidence if directed by the governor.

The Kumaraswamy government feel that they have an advantage as the Speaker has not yet accepted resignation letters of the MLAs, which may result in the rebels being forced to fall in line.

However, in the case of a further delay by the Speaker in accepting resignations, the BJP is hoping that the governor may intervene, asking Kumaraswamy to prove his majority, since the rebels had submitted a copy of the letters to him too.

Meanwhile, security in and around Vidhana Soudha has been beefed up following the protests that were seen on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Crisis BJP congress jds HD Kumaraswamy Karnataka budget 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp