Karnataka crisis: Will fight till the very end, says Congress-JDS coalition government  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: despite pressure mounting on the coalition to step down following the resignation of rebel MLAs, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his cabinet have decided to fight it out till the end to save their government.

The state cabinet had met on Thursday and held lengthy discussions on best strategies to save themselves. Though there were no talks on alternative leadership, ministers from both the Congress and the JDS extended their full support to the CM.

Both parties may be figuring out ways to win back the rebels individually, but together, they are confident of getting the Finance Bill passed, as the rebels have assured voting in favour of the bill.

In a chat with the media, Rural Development minister Krishna Byregowda claimed that they are confident that the government will rise out of the crisis, with efforts being made to win back the rebels.

Clarifying that the MLAs have not resigned, Byregowda said, “I see a ray of hope for the survival of the government.”

He said that they have decided to face the House showing a united front, and that they will not hesitate in seeking a confidence vote depending on the Governor’s instructions.

Byregowda said that the resignation of two MLAs, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, could not be accepted, as the Congress has filed a petition against them for carrying out anti-party activities.

Asked whether Governor Vajubhai Vala has issued directions to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to take up policy decisions, Byregowda said that he is not aware of any such directions.

He also disclosed to TNIE that rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy had called the CM and assured he would vote for the passing of the Finance Bill if his resignation is not accepted.