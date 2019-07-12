Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Will fight till the very end, says Congress-JDS coalition government  

The state cabinet had met on Thursday and held lengthy discussions on best strategies to save themselves.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: despite pressure mounting on the coalition to step down following the resignation of rebel MLAs, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his cabinet have decided to fight it out till the end to save their government.

The state cabinet had met on Thursday and held lengthy discussions on best strategies to save themselves. Though there were no talks on alternative leadership, ministers from both the Congress and the JDS extended their full support to the CM.

Both parties may be figuring out ways to win back the rebels individually, but together, they are confident of getting the Finance Bill passed, as the rebels have assured voting in favour of the bill.

In a chat with the media, Rural Development minister Krishna Byregowda claimed that they are confident that the government will rise out of the crisis, with efforts being made to win back the rebels.

Clarifying that the MLAs have not resigned, Byregowda said, “I see a ray of hope for the survival of the government.”

He said that they have decided to face the House showing a united front, and that they will not hesitate in seeking a confidence vote depending on the Governor’s instructions.

Byregowda said that the resignation of two MLAs, including  Ramesh Jarkiholi, could not be accepted, as the Congress has filed a petition against them for carrying out anti-party activities. 

Asked whether Governor Vajubhai Vala has issued directions to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to take up policy decisions, Byregowda said that he is not aware of any such directions.

He also disclosed to TNIE  that rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy had called the CM and assured he would vote for the passing of the Finance Bill if his resignation is not accepted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna Byregowda H D Kumaraswamy Congress JDS BJP Karnataka Crisis
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp