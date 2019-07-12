Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Won’t be bullied into taking any hasty decision, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar

 “A national malady” — is how Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar chose to describe the prevailing political situation in Karnataka. 

Published: 12th July 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar Address Media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. | (Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “A national malady” — is how Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar chose to describe the prevailing political situation in Karnataka. 

Speaking to reporters after meeting the 11 rebel coalition MLAs and accepting their resignations in “prescribed format”, he said he will not be bullied into hurrying up procedures regarding the resignations. 
“I am neither responsible for the political instability that has set in nor am I interested in its outcome. I am obligated to the people of this state and to the Constitution. My job is to place facts before them,” he said. 

Insisting that it was not his job to decide who should remain or who should go (in power), Ramesh Kumar said he had been in public life maintaining his integrity for the last 40 years, but the resignation drama had painted a picture of him as an ‘escapist’.

the Speaker said, “Considering the prevailing situation, I will not comment on whether these resignations are genuine or not. I will leave it to the public. I am not obligated to anybody apart from people and Constitution. I can’t dance to anyone else’s tunes,” he said.

He refused to set a deadline to complete the procedures, insisting that he can’t be forced into fast-tracking them. 

Kumar added that the MLAs had expressed security concerns as the reason for shifting to Mumbai. “Had they informed me, I would have arranged for their safety. Was there a need for them to first go to Mumbai then approach SC in New Delhi to come to meet me?” he wondered. Kumar, however, pointed out that the MLAs are still bound by the whip issued by their parties since their resignations are yet to be accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KR Ramesh Kumar Karnataka Karnataka Crisis JDS-Congress coalition government
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp