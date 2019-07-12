Home States Karnataka

Experts suggest to regulate pilgrim trekking in Karnataka Forces, avoid conflict and human fatality

In the last two days, one person has lost his life and one more injured in separate elephants attacks reported in M M Hills.

Published: 12th July 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Human Elephant Conflict

A devotee who was attacked by an elephant on Thursday morning enroute to Nagmale. (Photo | EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With three incidents of elephant attacks being reported in M M Hills Wildlife Sanctuary the foresters are under pressure over regulate religious trekking activities inside the forest area.

Hundreds of pilgrims visit Naagamale shrine located deep inside the forest where they have to walk through elephant area from M M Hills and Indiganath to reach Nagamale shrine which is located in the adjoining Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.
 
In the last two days, one person has lost his life and one more injured in separate elephants attacks reported in M M Hills. The experts are now calling regulated trekking of pilgrims in the elephant area so that such incidents can be avoided.
 
“Numbers of pilgrims walk upto Naagamale shrine as a annual ritual. As there is no road connectivity about 4 km of forest road has to be trekked by the devotees and the area has good numbers of elephants. Currently most of the devotees reach Indiganath in jeeps after which they start walking. If the trekking of pilgrims is regulated by the forest department then safety of the people can be ensured,” suggested a wildlife expert.
 
Rajesh Tubagere, a wildlife activist also suggested that regulating pilgrim traffic could bring down the conflict incidents with wild elephants in M M Hill sanctuary. “The numbers of tigers in the sanctuary have increased tremendously in the last few years. The sanctuary also has good numbers of elephants. Hence its important that government provides additional staff for M M Hills sanctuary for regulating trekking of pilgrims,” he said.  
 
Similar problems are faced in other wildlife sanctuaries which witness pilgrim trekking. While some of the forests are frequented by devotees throughout the year, some forests are thronged by devotees on some special days. For instance, more than one lakh people visit Kavala caves in Kali Tiger Reserve during Shivaratri time during which the root is opened for public visit.
 
“Temples that are located in the forest have often become centre of wildlife conflict. During forest visits by devotees several fire cases have been reported in Bandipur, Nagarhole and other reserves. There was a proposal to shift out some of the temples located in the deep forests but the proposal was shelved as the department and villagers could not come to any decision,” informed another expert.
 
Unruly Tourists Cannot Be Controlled: FD

The forester working at M M Hills sanctuary express their helplessness in controlling the unruly tourists.
 
“Under the forest records there is no provision to trekking till Naagamale but devotees come in large numbers. Its a 16 km long trek and the area is full of elephants. The youngsters who come on two wheelers and walk through the forest cause lots of disturbance. Whenever public complaint about them they are not at the site where the crime is reported,” explained a forest officer from M M Hills wildlife sanctuary.
 
“Many time trespassing occurs and devotees enter the forest where there are no roads as well. Wildlife teasing incidents by tourists are on the rise. A small hamlet named Indiganath was provided with road for the benefit for local dwellers. But now they are attracting devotees through that road and left farming and opened petty shops serving tourists,” a forest officer from M M Hills wildlife sanctuary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M M Hills Wildlife Sanctuary Elephant Attacks Human Fatality Karnataka Forces
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp