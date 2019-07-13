Home States Karnataka

Karnataka crisis: Have no hand in present situation, claims Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has nothing to do with the crisis, though many of the Congress MLAs who have resigned, are among his close associates.

Published: 13th July 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramiah and Priyanka Kharge during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru Friday. | (Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has nothing to do with the crisis, though many of the Congress MLAs who have resigned are among his close associates.

In an informal chat with media persons here on Friday, he clarified that he was never in the race for the chief minister’s post in this situation and that the party can think of such possibilities only if the Congress comes back with a majority in the elections.

Pointing fingers at him only because the MLAs are his close associates is no justification, at a time when there are differences of opinion among brothers and family members for power.   

He said ego clashes, differences between MLAs and a minister, besides a few disgruntled MLAs who did not make it into the ministry, were reasons behind the current crisis.

He said that the developments over the past two days had made it clear that top BJP leaders were backing rebel MLAs to destabilize the coalition government.

