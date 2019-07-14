Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 launch, ISRO engages space enthusiasts on Twitter

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With space missions being all the rage on social media, an example being Space X holding conferences with the audience about the nuances of the project, ISRO was not far behind.

With daily messages from past chairmen and mission officials to interactive games on what one would like to take to moon, ISRO kept twitterati engaged.

Using the hashtag #MoonEssentials, it sought to know what space enthusiasts would like to see carried to the moon.

While Ravindran, a Twitter user listed out the National Flag, the names of all ISRO scientists, solar panels for essential battery and electric essentials to record the temperature of the moon’s atmosphere, some other Twitter users had some interesting ideas, which ISRO took cognizance of recently.

Sources from ISRO told TNIE that this exercise was aimed at garnering more enthusiasm among research organisations and industries which backed the programme.