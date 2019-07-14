IMA scam: Suspended IAS officer Vijay Shankar lodged in prison

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IAS officer and Deputy Commissioner (DC) BM Vijay Shankar, who was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over alleged corruption charges in the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scheme scam has been sent to judicial custody.

He is lodged at the Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara, as an undertrial prisoner.

“He has been lodged in a high-security area in the prison. He cannot be kept with the rest of the undertrials on security grounds,” a source told The New Sunday Express.

The IAS officer has been placed under suspension following his arrest.

The SIT, which is investigating the multi-crore IMA scam, had arrested Vijay Shankar on July 8 on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore from the fraudulent company.

A couple of days after his arrest, SIT had recovered Rs 2.5 crore cash from the IAS officer, which according to the police, included the bribe amount the officer had taken from the absconding managing director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

“The remaining Rs 1 crore was also taken in the form of bribe,” the SIT stated.