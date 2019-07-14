Karnataka crisis: MLAs enjoy break, parties work overtime ahead of trust vote

Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa having Lunch with BJP MLAs at a Resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru. | Express Photo Services

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Walk into a resort this weekend for some relaxation and chances are, you will run into an MLA or a group of MLAs indulging in some rest and recreation. Their day starts with a morning walk, a leisurely swim or an invigorating session of yoga. Others relish Indian, continental dishes and a few even get visited by members of their family.

On an enforced break, with a week full of political manoeuvring staring them in the face, our legislators are making the best of the short weekend, with some enjoying the experience while others grumbling about the restrictions in place.

For example, the JDS legislators were not even allowed the luxury of a picnic. As the country trains its eyes on Karnataka, ahead of the crucial trust vote for Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, parties from across the political spectrum have cloistered their legislators in hotels and resorts around the city.

Besides keeping the MLAs cooped up in rooms, the location of which is a closely guarded secret, parties have also roped in loyal workers to set up a perimeter around the MLAs, presumably to guard them against the opposition while also keeping them from the temptation of walking over and joining the other side. 

Sources said that the Congress had booked 70 rooms in a five-star hotel on Tumkur road, but had only 34 MLAs staying while others, including senior leaders, chose to stay at home.

With their current stock of MLAs well guarded, frantic efforts are also on through back channels to reach out to those legislators who have resigned. The Congress needs to woo back eight of the eighteen rebel MLAs to ensure the coalition government survives an onslaught by the BJP.  

The leaders also have to keep those in resorts happy and according to sources, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and CLP leader Siddaramaiah have been visiting hotels for interactions.

For the JDS, Devanahalli is the area to be as MLAs continue to stay at a resort there. The legislators asked to stay put for a few more days, were paid a visit by minister Sa Ra Mahesh, state party president H K Kumaraswamy and others, who spoke to them of alternative plans to save the government, stating that they were in touch with five BJP MLAs.

On Saturday, Congress’ attempts to woo M T B Nagraj and Dr Sudhakar raised hopes in the JDS camp. And it’s not just the Congress and the JDS. Afraid of their MLAs being ‘reverse poached’, the BJP too has deployed ‘guards’ around the resort they have booked in the city.

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa held a marathon meeting with leaders and MLAs besides being on call with leaders in New Delhi and Maharashtra on Saturday, sources said.

The BJP has also posted leaders to be in touch with the MLAs who have resigned, helping them look into the legal aspects of their move.

Yeddyurappa is said to have claimed that the whip issued would not apply to those who have resigned before the budget session started.

