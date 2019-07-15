Home States Karnataka

Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar shuts down quitting rumours

Hebbalkar is an influential Congress leader in Karnataka, who had earned a landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

Belagavi rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the midst of the political crisis in the state, the Congress received another jolt on Sunday morning as news of Belagavi rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, a close confidante of Water Resources minister D K Shivakumar, resigning in a week’s time went viral on social media. However, when contacted, Hebbalkar called it rumours.

It has now come to light, through some of Hebalkar’s close associates, that she is not happy with the way she is being treated by the Congress. Top party leaders failed to respond to her appeal to release funds for her constituency. It is also said that she has already held a round of talks with the BJP leadership and has expressed her wish to join the other disgruntled MLAs in resigning from her seat.

Speaking to Express, Hebbalkar said, ‘The news of me quitting the Congress and joining BJP that has appeared on local news portals is completely false. I am shocked by it. Congress has given me everything and I am today. It is my parent party, and I will never let go of it. It is facing a bad time, so I will lend my support. B S Yeddyurappa is a senior politician, his baseless statement about me beng the reason for political turmoil has no value,” she said.

