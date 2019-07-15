Home States Karnataka

WATCH | Will return to India in 24 hours, says IMA scam mastermind Mansoor Khan in fresh video

In the 7-minute and four second long video, he talks about how he has made all arrangements including the ticket to India and is expecting to reach here in the next 24 hours.

Published: 15th July 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 05:02 PM

Mansoor Khan, IMA scam

Screengrab of the latest video released by IMA mastermind Mansoor Khan. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst the political drama in Karnataka, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the main accused in the multicrore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud, released yet another video on Monday afternoon announcing his return to Bengaluru. In the 7-minute and four-second long video, he talks about how he has made all arrangements including the ticket to India and is expecting to reach here in the next 24 hours.

The Special Investigating Team officials, however, are yet to ascertain the location of the video. 

ALSO READ: Mansoor Khan was a Shivajinagar boy with Hyderabad training

In the video, Mansoor is claiming that his health has been deteriorating and he needs immediate cardiac surgery. Speaking in Hindi, Mansoor further says that he is not able to afford the treatment in the country where he is hauled up. "I have been trying my best to get back to India but due to my ill health issues I was on bed rest for the whole on one month," said Mansoor. 

He explains further that he would keep up his promise and ensure that the money is returned to all the clients who had invested with the IMA. He said, "As I had promised in my earlier video I will definitely return to India as early as possible. But as my cardiac treatment couldn't be carried out as planned, three blockages in my heart have  increased by 90 per cent and my diabetic level has also gone up."

ALSO READ: Mansoor Khan offers to surrender in new video, names Congress and JDS biggies

Mansoor claims that he has no money to get the treatment done in the country where he is and also if the surgery is done then he cannot come back to India for the next one and half months. He says, "I am against this move. I want to come back to India. I want to first cooperate with the officers and ensure that the money is sent to all my clients. After that even if death is written in my destiny, I approve of it."

In a crying voice calling it as a "big mistake" to leave India, he claims that it was the pressure from anti-social elements and politicians which forced him to leave the country. He says he is not aware where his family is or if they are safe. "I haven't been able to contact them. But I have full trust in the Indian judiciary. I will cooperate with the judiciary and the authorities," Mansoor said.

ALSO READ: IMA Jewels founder Mohammed Mansoor’s Houdini act

Interestingly, he says he has made a detailed list of all the movable and immovable assets. He also has the names of people who have taken bribe from him. He says, "if all these things are recovered and liquidated a lot of money can be deposited into his clients' accounts right away. I will reveal all the names and ensure that this money reaches people who think they are cheated," He requests his investors to be patient and understanding and also empathetic towards him. Mansoor seeks cooperation and support from his investors to solve this issue as early as possible. "I request you all to support me and please for God's sake, my sake keep your anger at bay for some time. With your support, I will fight this case. I don't even have a lawyer to fight my case. I am hoping once I reach there, God will show me some way. I am risking all this and coming back because I want to come back and sort this issue. Please be with me," he cried.

Speaking to TNIE, Girish S, investigating officer with the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing IMA case said, "Let's wait and watch how he plans to come back. He has claimed several things earlier too. If he is claiming he will come let him do so," he said.

Comments

