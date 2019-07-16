Home States Karnataka

JDS workers protest against resignation of 'rebel' Congress MLAs

Published: 16th July 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Enraged over the decision of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MLA from K R Pet K Narayan Gowda for submitting his resignation, hundreds of party workers held a protest rally in K R Pet town on Monday.

They performed his mock funeral, burnt the effigy, and even brought down a board hung outside his house.
Gowda is one among 14 MLAs from the state who has put down his papers and is currently staying at a hotel in Mumbai.

The party workers led by HT Manju, ZP member and taluk unit president, held the rally from T B Circle to the taluk office.

They held placards with slogans condemning his move and also raised slogans against him through the rally. The agitators even attempted to barge into the party office.

Even as the police succeeded in dispersing them, the protesters refused to budge and burnt an effigy which they carried as a funeral process to mock Gowda, whom they described as a betrayer.

