Karnataka crisis: BJP on guard against reverse swing from Congress-JDS

Shivakumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While choosing to rubbish reports of the possibility of the coalition government wooing some of its MLAs over to their camp, the BJP nonetheless is choosing to keep its legislators away from the influence of the Congress-JDS combine.

“Their plans of reverse operations will not work. When they are unable to win back the MLAs who have resigned, how will they win over BJP MLAs?,” questioned former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar.

Meanwhile, the party is also pulling out all stops to ensure that the MLAs who have resigned are not influenced to backtrack ahead of the trust vote.

The BJP’s top brass is in constant touch with rebel MLAs as well as the party high command, updating developments both inside and outside the house.

The BJP’s 105 MLAs, remain cloistered in hotels and resorts around the city and will reach the assembly on Thursday when the speakers take up the trust vote.

The saffron party has also gone on the offensive, buoyed by reports that Congress leaders themselves were in favour of allowing the government to fall, in the interest of the Congress’ future.

This was part of the deliberations in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting recently, sources said and this has brought a smile to the face of BJP leaders.

“The government should have resigned with all humility instead of desperately dragging its feet,” said BJP MLA V Somanna.