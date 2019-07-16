Quit today or seek trust vote, says BJP to Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Asserting that the coalition government in Karnataka has lost majority, the state BJP is expected to demand that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy resign, or seek a vote of confidence on Monday itself. Party state president BS Yeddyurappa said that he will press for the trust vote.

Yeddyurappa’s statement came even as efforts by coalition leaders to mollify rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj seemed to have failed, as he took a chartered flight to Mumbai on Sunday.

The BJP is buoyed by Nagaraj’s flight and news that another rebel, Chikkaballapur MLA K Sudhakar went into hiding.

The BJP understands that Congress leader R Ramalinga Reddy, who is one of the key persons in this standoff, is not likely to withdraw his resignation because he is deeply hurt and has communicated this to the rebels too.

The party feels that some of the rebels are more concerned about their own and their children’s political future.

When Yeddyurappa challenges Kumaraswamy on Monday to seek a vote of confidence, the party is all set to provoke him.

The leaders said they would not allow the House to function because the coalition has no numbers.

BJP is also well aware and they will not resort to any behaviour that could invite disciplinary action from the Speaker, like suspension because every vote counts.

However, all eyes are on the Supreme Court which will on Tuesday decide on the crucial issues of disqualification and the Speaker’s role.