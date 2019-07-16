Home States Karnataka

SIT swoops down on Congress leader Roshan Baig at Bengaluru airport

The SIT had earlier on Monday granted him time till  July 19 to appear before it for questioning. DCP S Girish, part of the SIT, confirmed the detention.

Published: 16th July 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a few hours after the announcement made by Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the founder of I Monetary Advisory, about returning to Bengaluru, the Special Investigation Team detained suspended Congress leader Roshan Baig around 9 pm at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The SIT had earlier on Monday granted him time till  July 19 to appear before it for questioning. DCP S Girish, part of the SIT, confirmed the detention.

Another investigating officer said, “Roshan Baig, MLA from Shivajinagar has been detained for questioning from the Kempegowda International Airport when he was about to take off in a private chartered aircraft. It will be verified if his sudden plan to leave Bengaluru has anything to do with the recent release of the video by Mansoor Khan.”

Meanwhile, the detention also took on a political hue when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took to Twitter, accusing the BJP of having a role in Baig’s planned trip.

Sharing a flight manifest which listed Baig as travelling with one more passenger named Santosh, Kumaraswamy alleged that the second person was none other than B S Yeddyurappa’s personal assistant.

“I was told that on seeing the SIT, Santosh ran away while the team apprehended Mr. Baig,” Kumaraswamy said in his tweet.

Kumaraswamy, who faces an all-important trust vote on Thursday, went on to allege that BJP MLA Yogeshwar C P was also present when Baig was detained.

He charged the BJP with ‘horse trading’ and said that it was evident that they were involved in the political crisis that his government finds itself in.

In its response to Kumaraswamy’s allegations, the BJP, on its official Twitter handle, posted, “CM @hd_kumaraswamy is using the state machinery to save his govt now.”

Santhosh was not travelling with Baig: BJP

BJP’s Twitter handle said, “Mr. Roshan Baig was given time till 19th July to appear before SIT. This shows how the state Govt is blackmailing and treating their own MLAs using the institutions. It is false that BSY’s PA Santhosh was travelling along with Mr. Baig.  CM is peddling fake news & misleading the state. It was only Mr. Baig who was travelling & there was no 2nd passenger. We demand to check boarding passes & CCTV footage to put out the facts.”

“It could also be a pressure tactic by the coalition to ensure he doesn’t leave the city. The SIT had information about his planned departure and were waiting for him to arrive,” sources said.

Earlier on Monday, Baig skipped a summons by the SIT for questioning for the second time, sending a letter with his assistant asking for time till the July 25 to appear before the team as he was busy with political duties and arranging logistics for Haj pilgrims.

However, the SIT chose to give him time only till July 19 in a notice sent on Monday afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIT Congress Roshan Baig Bengaluru Bengaluru airport Kempegowda International Airport
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The suspected abductor walking towards the Park station using the metro subway on Sunday night. (CCTV Screengrab)
WATCH: Man abducts three-year-old boy sleeping with parents at Chennai Central
The eagerly awaited Chandrayaan 2 mission has been postponed due to a technical snag, ISRO confirmed. ( Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Chandrayaan-2: What people at Sriharikota have to say about the moon mission delay
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp