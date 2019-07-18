Home States Karnataka

Almatti dam almost full,  Karnataka farmers offer prayers

Water was stored in the reservoir at 518.35m against height of 519.6m and another 1.3m is left for the reservoir to be filled to the brim.

Published: 18th July 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from Almatti Dam on Wednesday (Photo| EPS)

Water being released from Almatti Dam on Wednesday (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Adequate rain in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of the Krishna River has increased the inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir (Almatti Dam) and the dam will possibly reach full storage capacity soon.

On Wednesday, Krishna Jala Baghya Nigama Limited (KBJNL) officials recorded an inflow of 57,086 cusecs and they released 22,836 cusecs of water through the power generation unit of the reservoir to the Narayanpura reservoir.

Water was stored in the reservoir at 518.35m against height of 519.6m and another 1.3m is left for the reservoir to be filled to the brim.

Currently, the water storage at the reservoir was 102.864 tmcft against the total capacity of 123 tmcft.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has started power generation. Everyday nearly 250 mw power is being generated from six generation units here.

Meanwhile, farmers and Balbatti’s villagers offered prayers and bagina to the river as the dam is nearing maximum storage capacity. It will be the first reservoir in Karnataka to be filled to its brim in this monsoon.

A KBJNL official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Within this week, the reservoir is likely to reach its maximum capacity if the Western Ghats continues to receive such rain. However, the water will not be stored to the maximum level and will be released to the Narayanpura reservoir until the inflow stops.”

Farmers’ agitation

Vijayapura’s farmers attacked KBJNL chief engineer demanding the completion of pending canal work under the Upper Krishna Project and release water to canals in order to save their save kharif crops.

The farmers said, “If we do not get water soon, our crops will dry. We urge officials to release water at the earliest. 

The chief engineer assured farmers that they would do the needful after discussing it with higher authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Almatti Dam Karnataka Almatti dam water level
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp