Almatti dam almost full,  Karnataka farmers offer prayers

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Adequate rain in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of the Krishna River has increased the inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir (Almatti Dam) and the dam will possibly reach full storage capacity soon.

On Wednesday, Krishna Jala Baghya Nigama Limited (KBJNL) officials recorded an inflow of 57,086 cusecs and they released 22,836 cusecs of water through the power generation unit of the reservoir to the Narayanpura reservoir.

Water was stored in the reservoir at 518.35m against height of 519.6m and another 1.3m is left for the reservoir to be filled to the brim.

Currently, the water storage at the reservoir was 102.864 tmcft against the total capacity of 123 tmcft.

The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has started power generation. Everyday nearly 250 mw power is being generated from six generation units here.

Meanwhile, farmers and Balbatti’s villagers offered prayers and bagina to the river as the dam is nearing maximum storage capacity. It will be the first reservoir in Karnataka to be filled to its brim in this monsoon.

A KBJNL official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Within this week, the reservoir is likely to reach its maximum capacity if the Western Ghats continues to receive such rain. However, the water will not be stored to the maximum level and will be released to the Narayanpura reservoir until the inflow stops.”

Farmers’ agitation

Vijayapura’s farmers attacked KBJNL chief engineer demanding the completion of pending canal work under the Upper Krishna Project and release water to canals in order to save their save kharif crops.

The farmers said, “If we do not get water soon, our crops will dry. We urge officials to release water at the earliest.

The chief engineer assured farmers that they would do the needful after discussing it with higher authorities.