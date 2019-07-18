Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floor test: Postpone trust vote, Siddaramaiah urges Speaker

Congress raised a point of order that SC order giving discretion to 15 MLAs on attending session was in contradiction to the rights of the party to issue whip under 10th schedule of the constition.

Published: 18th July 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Chief of Congress legislature party Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Insisting that the Supreme Court order on 15 MLAs of the coalition has breached his privilege as Chief of the Congress legislature party, Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought postponement of the trust vote. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy moved the confidence motion as soon as the assembly convened on Thursday only to be interrupted by Siddaramaiah's 'point of order'. 

What followed was multiple outbreaks of ruckus with BJP accusing the coalition of deliberately dragging the proceedings of the house with intent to delay trust vote. The Congress raised a point of order that the SC order giving discretion to 15 MLAs on attending session was in contradiction to the rights of the party to issue whip under 10th schedule of the constitution. 

"As legislative party leader I have the right to issue whip and MLAs who have taken B-form from Congress party and have won elections are compelled to be bound by it. The recent SC order seems like it is infringing upon my privileges," Siddaramaiah said. 

Minister Krishna Byregowda added to the point of order. "MLAs are either members of the house or they are not. The SC order has created confusion whether the 15 rebel MLAs are members of the house. The speaker has to decide whether they are members or not considering that their resignations have been submitted and parties have also filed disqualification petitions. Resignations and disqualification, both are pending before Speaker. It would be incomplete to put the house to floor test when there is no clarity on whether these MLAs are members or not. This is our point of order," he said. 

MLAs of the BJP took turns to allege that the coalition, that has been reduced to a minority, was unnecessarily bringing up issues to delay proceedings. "Never in history had we seen people raising one point of order after another with an intention to drag the discussion on point of order till evening. The point of order being raised has got nothing to do with the agenda listed today. Let them issue a notice that they want to discuss honour of the house, speaker etc. We will come prepared. What kind of digression is this? Asked Madhuswamy, MLA, BJP. 

Despite the BJP pushing for a time frame to put the house to the floor test, the Congress appealed to the Speaker to put the process on hold. "Despite the whip, if they don't come it will be a huge setback to the coalition. My appeal to you is that till a decision is final on MLAs and I seek clarification on whip from SC, that taking the trust vote isn't right," Siddaramaiah said. On that note, the speaker adjourned the house till 3 PM 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka floor test confidence motion BJP Karnataka political crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp