Karnataka government orders transfers of 2,000 officials in 10 days

The mass transfers from various departments - including Public Works Department, Forest, and Social Welfare, were cleared. More than 1,300 transfers have been approved in July alone.

Published: 18th July 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political drama in the last 10 days has put a question mark on the very survival of the coalition government. But this has not stopped transfers of about 2,000 officials in this period. 

This is considered “not normal” because as per guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), such mass transfers are done in May and not in July, and certainly not when the government is hanging by a thread.

The mass transfers from various departments - including the Public Works Department, Forest, and Social Welfare, were cleared.

On Friday, 131 policemen were transferred, including Police Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs). DG and IGP Neelamani Raju issued an order too. But within a few minutes, the order was cancelled.

“There was an order from Governor Vajubhai Vala to the Chief Secretary wherein he stated no important decisions can be taken at a time when the government is unstable. This is why it was withdrawn,’’ a senior IPS officer, on condition of anonymity, said.  However, on Wednesday, 146 police inspectors were transferred across Karnataka.

According to political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri, mass transfers happen in government.

“But when the government is shaky, like now, such transfers are unusual and raise questions. In such a situation, employees are not sure how long the government will last. When such mass transfers happen during a period of uncertainty, if a new government comes, then there are chances that these transfers will be revoked,” he said.

An official source from DPAR said such transfers do happen off-season, but many go unnoticed. There is huge money involved in transfers and many government employees have turned into ‘transfer agents’.

“This time the number is a little high and it is abnormal as it is being done in July, rather than in May,’’ said the official on anonymity.

“It is difficult to get the exact number of transfers. In some cases, mass transfers lists are visible, but in many cases, to avoid catching attention, transfers are done in smaller numbers, 10 or 20 at a time, so these numbers will not be visible,’’ the official said.

Speaking to TNIE, B Manjegowda, former president, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, said transfers cannot be done now.

“It shows that one has paid huge amounts to senior officials or ministers to get transferred in July (off-season transfers). Looks like government authorities want to make as much money as possible before it (the government) collapses,’’ he alleged.

According to Gowda, one has to pay Rs 5 lakh onward and it goes up to even Rs 1 crore. 

Some of the transfers (department-wise)

  • Secretariat    105  (July 6)

  • Social Welfare     39  (July 8)

  • KAS officers    81 (July 8)

  • Forest    108 (July 9)

  • PWD     826  (July 9)

  • KAS officers    14 (July 11)

  • Revenue    28 (July 12)

  • KAS officers    13 (July 15)

  • Police    146 (July 17)

Road Transport Corporation: 

More than 350 ( 1 week)

TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka government transfers Karnataka Political Crisis
