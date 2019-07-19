Karnataka political turmoil hits amendment to building bylaws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political turmoil has put on hold many decisions, and one of them is the amendment to the existing building by-laws to make it mandatory for new apartments to have dedicated space for electric vehicles and charging them using solar power chargers.

The urban development department has drafted a proposal to make it mandatory in the building regulations to earmark 5-10 per cent space in ongoing and new apartment complexes to install solar power chargers to charge and to park electric vehicles.

This proposal has been made keeping in mind the Central and the state government’s solar policy, encouraging more electric vehicles to mitigate air pollution.

The energy department wants Karnataka be a model state with this amendment.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission is holding public consultation meetings to finalise the solar panel installations and solar power charging tariff, and the UDD is only hoping that the amendment is announced in sync with the tariff.

In case of existing buildings, the UDD is thinking of how retro-fitting can be done in structures. Since the zoning regulation draft is before the government for approval, the amendment to the existing building by- laws was included in it to speed up the process.

But this has been delayed because of the present political situation, UDD sources told The New Indian Express.

The proposal has been drafted as per the Town Planning Act of the Bangalore Development Authority and zoning regulations of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The state government is making it mandatory for commercial complexes to identify and dedicate space for charging electric vehicles.

In some places the energy department has also partnered with start-ups and agencies to set up solar charging panels at Bescom head office, Vidhana Soudha, KERC head office and IT hubs.

“While it is being mandated for commercial complexes, we want to introduce it in residential complexes also so that there is sufficient space for charging electric vehicles at night. The KERC would also come out with subsidy schemes for installation of charging panels,” the UDD official said.

Charging stations at fuel stations

The energy departments is working on a proposal to introduce fast electric vehicle charging stations at fuel stations.

“The fuel station should have space for at least two cars to be parked. Discussions will be held with agencies on rate of charging,” a UDD official said.