Home States Karnataka

Karnataka political turmoil hits amendment to building bylaws

The state government is making it mandatory for commercial complexes to identify and dedicate space for charging electric vehicles. 

Published: 19th July 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political turmoil has put on hold many decisions, and one of them is the amendment to the existing building by-laws to make it mandatory for new apartments to have dedicated space for electric vehicles and charging them using solar power chargers. 

The urban development department has drafted a proposal to make it mandatory in the building regulations to earmark 5-10 per cent space in ongoing and new apartment complexes to install solar power chargers to charge and to park electric vehicles.

This proposal has been made keeping in mind the Central and the state government’s solar policy, encouraging more electric vehicles to mitigate air pollution. 

The energy department wants Karnataka be a model state with this amendment.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission is holding public consultation meetings to finalise the solar panel installations and solar power charging tariff, and the UDD is only hoping that the amendment is announced in sync with the tariff.

In case of existing buildings, the UDD is thinking of how retro-fitting can be done in structures. Since the zoning regulation draft is before the government for approval, the amendment to the existing building by- laws was included in it to speed up the process.

But this has been delayed because of the present political situation, UDD sources told The New Indian Express. 

The proposal has been drafted as per the Town Planning Act of the Bangalore Development Authority and zoning regulations of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. 

The state government is making it mandatory for commercial complexes to identify and dedicate space for charging electric vehicles. 

In some places the energy department has also partnered with start-ups and agencies to set up solar charging panels at Bescom head office, Vidhana Soudha, KERC head office and IT hubs. 

“While it is being mandated for commercial complexes, we want to introduce it in residential complexes also so that there is sufficient space for charging electric vehicles at night. The KERC would also come out with subsidy schemes for installation of charging panels,” the UDD official said.

Charging stations at fuel stations

The energy departments is working on a proposal to introduce fast electric vehicle charging stations at fuel stations.

“The fuel station should have space for at least two cars to be parked. Discussions will be held with agencies on rate of charging,” a UDD official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka political crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp