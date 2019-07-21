Landslip affects trains on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Train operations on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route have come to a halt after recurring landslips on the ghat section between Sakaleshpur and Subrahmanya Road Stations on Hassan-Mangaluru section.

In a communique, South Western Railway said Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road Ghat section is witnessing incessant rainfall since Thursday, following which loose soil and boulders came down, in the form of a slurry, covering the track between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road stations at KM 86/6-7.

One enormous rock at the same location is infringing the railway track and needs to be removed by blasting, for safe running of trains.

Railway staff are working continuously in the hostile weather to clear the slurry and dangerous rocks near the track.

As a result, the day-train service on the section has been cancelled on Sunday and Monday while the overnight train has been diverted to run via Salem and Palakkad.

Train No 16575 Yeshwanthpur - Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express is cancelled on Sunday while train no. 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Gomateshwara express is cancelled on Monday.

Train no. 16513 Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express journey commencing on Saturday would be short-terminated at Mangaluru Central and cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Karwar. Train no. 16514 Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express is cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Central on Sunday while it runs between Mangaluru Central and Bengaluru.

Train No.16511/16513

Bengaluru- Kannur/Karwar overnight express journey commencing on was on Saturday ran via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palakkad, Shoranur Jn. instead of via Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru.