Home States Karnataka

Landslip affects trains on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route

As Sakleshpur-Subramanya Road Ghat section received heavy rain, loose soil along with boulders covered railway track.

Published: 21st July 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Loose soil slides down on a railway track located between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road stations

Loose soil slides down on a railway track located between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road stations (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Train operations on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route have come to a halt after recurring landslips on the ghat section between Sakaleshpur and Subrahmanya Road Stations on Hassan-Mangaluru section.

In a communique, South Western Railway said Sakleshpur- Subramanya Road Ghat section is witnessing incessant rainfall since Thursday, following which loose soil and boulders came down, in the form of a slurry, covering the track between Siribagilu and Subramanya Road stations at KM 86/6-7.

One enormous rock at the same location is infringing the railway track and needs to be removed by blasting, for safe running of trains. 

Railway staff are working continuously in the hostile weather to clear the slurry and dangerous rocks near the track.

As a result, the day-train service on the section has been cancelled on Sunday and Monday while the overnight train has been diverted to run via Salem and Palakkad.

Train No 16575 Yeshwanthpur - Mangaluru Junction Gomateshwara tri-weekly Express is cancelled on Sunday while train no. 16576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly Gomateshwara express is cancelled on Monday.

Train no. 16513 Bengaluru-Karwar overnight express journey commencing on Saturday would be short-terminated at Mangaluru Central and cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Karwar. Train no. 16514 Karwar-Bengaluru overnight express is cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Central on Sunday while it runs between Mangaluru Central and Bengaluru.

Train No.16511/16513 

Bengaluru- Kannur/Karwar overnight express journey commencing on was on Saturday ran via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palakkad, Shoranur Jn. instead of via Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Mangaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Bengaluru Mangaluru Bengaluru Mangaluru Bengaluru Mangaluru route
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp