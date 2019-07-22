Baby thrown off moving train, rescued

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a case of suspected female foeticide, a one-year-old baby is believed to have been thrown out of a running train in the deep jungles between Londa and Akrali in Khanapur of Belagavi on Sunday. Luckily, a few farmers who were passing near the railway tracks heard the cries of the injured baby and rescued her.

According to railway police sources, it is a miracle that the baby survived as the area receives very heavy rainfall and the dense forest is home to many animals.

The farmers rushed to the spot and found the injured baby crying. One of them immediately informed Baburao Desai, a former Zilla Panchayat member, who then informed the office of the Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, which then intimated the Railway police.

On receiving information, Railway police rushed to the spot and took the baby girl to the district hospital.