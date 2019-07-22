Home States Karnataka

I didn't eat biryani: Kumaraswamy on photograph with IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan

The response came after BJP leader C T Ravi raised the IMA Ponzi scam case in the Assembly during the debate on the confidence motion.

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is seen here with IMA scam accused Mansoor Khan. (Photo | BJP Karnataka Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: "I did not eat any Biryani," Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said in Vidhana Soudha on Monday in an apparent reference to his photograph with the prime accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan, which had gone viral on the net.

"I am accused of having Biryani at a particular person's house. I was invited during Ramzan. I went there. I did not eat any Biryani. After two health scares, I have given up non-vegetarian (food). I picked up only two morsels of rice," he said in the Assembly during discussion on the trust vote.

The response came after BJP leader C T Ravi raised the IMA Ponzi scam case in the Assembly during the debate on the confidence motion.

ALSO READ: IMA scam accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan to be brought to Bengaluru on Friday

Kumaraswamy said that he did not create any hurdles for the investigative agencies looking into the matter.

"After a report was sent from IT department in the Centre to my police, that's when I spoke to the DG (of police) about the lapse in enquiry.

"When I went to IMA accused's office, I saw RBI certificate (on his tax payment). Now, SIT has been successful in nabbing him and they have brought him to Bengaluru. They will investigate now. We will not misuse our govt machineries," Kumaraswamy said.

ALSO READ: IMA scam accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan arrested in Delhi, being questioned by ED

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said, "Don't bother about food habits."

On July 16, a photograph of Kumaraswamy was posted on the official Twitter handle of BJP's Karnataka unit.

Along with the image, the party wrote, " First & foremost will @JanataDal_S mind explaining people of the Karnataka how did IMA fraudster escape from the state under the watch of @hd_kumaraswamy? BTW this picture of @hd_kumaraswamy having Biryani with IMA fraudster explains a lot about how the escape was planned."

Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy IMA scam Mansoor Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp