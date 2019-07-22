Home States Karnataka

Karnataka endgame today, dice heavily loaded against HD Kumaraswamy

With voting on confidence motion imminent today, coalition’s survival looks bleak.

Published: 22nd July 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrives for Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy at Karnataka Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In May 2018, Congress and JDS came together to keep a 104-seat strong BJP out of power. Thirteen months on, with an imminent floor test staring them in the face, the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition has but a bleak chance of survival. On Monday, the legislative assembly will reconvene, not just to discuss the motion of confidence moved by Kumaraswamy, but in all likelihood, to also complete the process of the trust vote. The BJP has had full attendance on both the days the House was in session last week while the coalition scrambled to get its numbers together.

With 15 MLAs of the coalition refusing to vote in favour of the government, two independents withdrawing support and the lone BSP MLA dilly-dallying on his stance, the attrition is becoming pronounced. The longer the wait for the trust vote, the faster the Congress-JDS combine seems to be losing ground. Breaching two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala has only added to the troubles for the Kumaraswamy government.

After much wooing, the coalition was able to get just one rebel MLA — Ramalinga Reddy — to attend the session and assure support to the government. The combine today is a far cry from the formidable force it was seen to be when the two parties came together. Given the current numbers, the BJP is far ahead of the coalition, threatening to send it home packing. A saving grace for the partners is that they are now assured of the BSP MLA’s support for the government after party chief Mayawati’s directive.

Two independent MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh — are all set to add to the many petitions already pending before the Supreme Court surrounding the political crisis in Karnataka. They want the floor test to be conducted on Monday without any more delay. While the Apex Court’s verdict will remain crucial to the coalition’s existence, all eyes are also on Governor Vala and his possible next course of action.

The weekend has been hectic with all three parties pulling all stops to ensure they get their house in order. As a last-ditch attempt to woo at least 11 MLAs holed up in Mumbai, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy made a public appeal.  “I would like to appeal to such MLAs who have gone away from us to please attend the legislature session and narrate how the BJP took them away forcefully. I request them to explain on the floor of the House how the BJP sabotaged the edifice of democracy and destroyed its sanctity,” he declared in a statement. His appeal came even as the Congress was in a huddle, with its legislature party chief Siddaramaiah having deliberations with the remaining MLAs at a private resort in Bengaluru.
Throughout the day, leaders of the JDS called on Siddaramaiah as well as Water Resources minister 
D K Shivakumar at their respective residences. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress jds BJP H D Kumaraswamy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp