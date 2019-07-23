After 14 months, HD Kumaraswamy caught BJP bowled trust vote

By Online Desk

After 14 months in power, the HD Kumaraswamy government has fallen. The trust vote on Tuesday saw them getting only 99 votes against the opposition's 105. The BJP's Yeddyurappa who was seen waving the victory symbol in the assembly is now expected to stake his claim to form the next government.

Taking to Twitter, BJP Karnataka said, "It’s the victory of people of Karnataka. It’s the end of an era of corrupt & unholy alliance. We promise a stable & able governance to the people of Karnataka. Together we will make Karnataka prosperous again."

Earlier, the Congress workers attempted to storm into an apartment close to the Vidhana Soudha where two Independent MLAs are housed. Followed by the clashes, the Bengaluru top cop has imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident.

Speaking during the prolonged trust vote debate, Kumaraswamy termed himself a very sensitive and emotional person. "When I saw the reports against me, I wondered if I should be the chief minister. I’m hurt, and with great happiness, I’m giving up this post,” Kumaraswamy mentioned in his concluding remarks.

Since last Thursday, the assembly has been discussing issues, both relevant and irrelevant to the confidence motion moved by the chief minister.

The Speaker’s word that it won’t get delayed beyond Monday did not hold good. A fake letter of resignation, inordinate delays and adjournments, a closed canteen, complaints of hunger, the lack of vegetables, diabetic MLAs...everything became a reason to postpone it.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday.

UPDATES:

"15-16 of our MLAs violated the whip by abstaining from the House during trust vote, thereby, it is a clear violation of Schedule 10 (of the Constitution) and attracts disqualification," Siddaramaiah after coalition government's defeat in trust vote.

Kumaraswamy arrives at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) seeks appointment of Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai Vala. Kumaraswamy led Congress- JD(S) coalition government lost trust vote in the assembly today.

"It is victory of democracy. People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now. We assure the farmers that we will give more importance to them in the coming days. We will take an appropriate decision at the soonest," says Yeddyurappa after BJP's trust vote win.

HD Kumaraswamy walks out of the Karnataka Assembly, Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, today. pic.twitter.com/QFooJqLZOR — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

"Their (rebel MLAs) resignations have not yet been accepted by Speaker, after acceptance of resignations they have to decide whether to join BJP or not. In present scenario we have 105 MLAs, it is a majority for BJP, we will form a stable government," says BJP's Jagadish Shettar.

Karnataka: BJP supporters celebrate at party's state office in Bengaluru after HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) coalition government lost trust vote in the assembly. pic.twitter.com/JS2dtRFYpr — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

"Congress-JD(S) failed trust vote. This defeat is because of betrayal of our party legislators, we have come under the influence of various things. I am people of Karnataka will not tolerate this type of betrayal to the Party," says Congress leader HK Patil. Game Of Karma — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) July 23, 2019

Congress-JD(S) secured 99 votes, BJP secured 105 votes

Division of votes completed.

Row 5 on opposition side votes against motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Deputy speaker votes in favour of confidence motion. Speaker calls for votes against the confidence motion moved by CM Kumaraswamy.

Row 8- final row for division of votes in favour of government on treasury side

Rebel MLA Ramalinga Reddy votes in the favour of the government.

Division bell rings. Bell ends, doors closed. BSP's N Mahesh not in the house. Despite Mayawati's directive.

Those who have backstabbed the party and left for the lure of BJP they will not be taken back to Congress at any cost: Siddaramaiah

BJP should stake claim to form govt only if they have s simple majority. Let us see what happens within one week of forming a cabinet. Let's see what happens to your govt: HDK

#TrustVote@hd_kumaraswamy

Let me bring it to the house's attention. In a year Rs 100 crores has been used from CM relief fund for the poor. Somashekar was even made BDA Chairman. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

I have already prepared a resignation letter for whatever time I feel my self-respect is being hurt. It is in my pocket. People who don't know how to submit a resignation letter speak ill of me? It can become contempt of House if they speak ill of procedures: Speaker

Revanna is innocent. They think he is superstitious and is interested in black magic. He goes to a temple and returns with lemon they start making allegations against him. I won't make a speech and run away. Let there be a vote, let there be a count of numbers. (Points to BSY) I won't run away like you did after Governor asked you to prove numbers. Let there be a division: HDK

I saw how you behaved in the same House in February. It's not just me, you have tortured @DVSBJP too during budget presentation (to BSY). When did Basavaraj Bommai learn astrology. In February he made a prediction that Yeddyurappa would become CM. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

I question my conscience while spending tax payers money. Don't criticise for the sake of it. Point out our mistakes if any and help us become better. My govt is not shameless. What crime have I committed? Was I biased towards Kodagu during floods because they didn't vote for me? We gave special funds to Kodagu. We didn't think if centre's share would come or not. We have built houses for those who lost homes and are even paying rent for those who haven't been able to get a house: HDK

Opposition has been accusing me of being a 'five star' CM but where have BJP MLAs been in the last one week? Isn't it a resort? Yes I have a room in Taj Westend. I was in that room when the results of assembly elections were being announced. I was in that room when Azad called me offering the coalition and CM post. I consider it lucky and hence continued the room. Not to indulge in illicit deals. I don't use govt car, I haven't taken govt bungalow, I haven't claimed TA/DA. I don't even claim petrol reimbursement: HDK

#TrustVote

As session moves past 6pm mark set by Speaker for voting, @CMofKarnataka makes special mention of gratitude for Finance secretary INS Prasad and land and revenue dept secretary Munish Moudgil for successfully implementation of farm loan waiver. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

I thank my officials wholeheartedly for working under immense pressure. Despite multiple deadlines that media gave time and again for toppling of the govt, how can officials work in a situation like that? Officials worked with the confidence they had in me. If there is any good work that has happened in the last one year. It was because of officials: HDK

I asked BSY to sign that contract and later we could throw it away but he didn't. I didn't breach my promise. Please tell your party workers not to call me a liar time and again: HDK

I was hurt the day I joined hands with BJP for coalition. They have time and again called me a man who doesn't keep up his promises. It was my intention to handover power to them after 20 months of being CM. But Yashwanth Sinha got involved. They wanted an agreement to be signed. Central Leaders of BJP held talks with H D Devegowda: HDK

I ask the electronic media, why are you selling the country for the sake of TRP? A camera follows my car even when I am going home. Where is my privacy? It's my parent's or God's blessings that I am even alive and standing here today. I am a sensitive & emotional person. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

C T Ravi says anyone can join the BJP and depending on their capacities they will be given responsibilities. What capacity do you want people to have to join your party? It pains me how Vishwanath has spoken about Sa Ra Mahesh. Is such language the talent: HDK

I appeal to BSY to tell his workers who sit and tweet all day long that Social media has come up only to destroy the culture of this nation. I should thank my wife for giving me the time to correct my mistakes that I made in political life. BJP has tweeted that I am sitting in Taj Westend looting the state. What can I loot from there? Yes I have been working to save this govt cause debutant MLAs came to me appealing to save the govt. I am not here to loot the state: HDK

When I lost to D K Shivakumar, I wanted to quit politics, but people would line up outside my house everyday just to meet me. I went amidst people once again and contested the 2004 polls. It was a broken mandate: HDK

I made preparations but my entire family told me I shouldn't take up politics. I didn't listen to them. When I wanted to contest he threw the B-form at me cause he didnt like me to take the political plunge. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

My work was producing and distributing movies but I have seen my father's struggle and commitment. This family comes from a farming background. Devegowda would call himself the son of a farmer even when he was PM for which he was chided too. Don't speak ill of him. Speak ill of me if you like. He didn't grow in any party or person's shadow. Today they accuse him of conspiring to destabilise democracy. Don't talk of him lightly. I don't say this only because he is my father: HDK

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru to prevent any untoward incidents Bengaluru for 48 hours from 6 pm tonight, announces city police commissioner Alok Kumar.

In 2010, in this House the position of Speaker was misued. I was in Lok Sabha then but I kept track. All items that could be thrown was removed from the House then anticipating trouble. BSY has called this an unholy alliance over 100 times in the last one year. I came to politics by accident despite being from a political family. My wife had one condition that she wouldn't marry someone in politics. But not only have I come to politics, today she is sitting here with me too. That is fate: HDK

#TrustVote

Chaos outside a private apartment ahead of #KarnatakaTrustVote even while @hd_kumaraswamy addresses House. The apartment is believed to be housing two independent MLAs

Vid: Pandarinath B@NewIndianXpress @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/qRz9guCceE — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

My MLA friends, ministers & CLP leader Siddaramaiah have all spoken. I won't discuss on incidents that have taken place in the last 10 days including SC orders, Governor's letters or schedule 10. Krishna Byre Gowda has spoken at length about it. We may have taken four days and there was a little bit of selfishness too. More than selfishness, we were a little hopeful that people may reconsider their decisions if we delay proceedings a bit. We dragged it on a bit and caused you hurt. The opposition is sitting with baited breath to topple this govt. But I am in no hurry. I am someone who does a lot of introspection: HD Kumaraswamy

I apologise to you for the hurt caused on behalf of all my members of the house. I apologise to all the people of the state too: HDK

HDK starts conclusion speech. "This seems like a historic situation. This is a special kind of trust vote where the opposition isn't saying anything. Is keeping quiet. In the last four days, people have seen the proceedings and I believe they will never forgive us," says chief minister.

Electronic media has only been focused on removing H D Kumaraswamy as CM. In the last 18 months, he has only worked towards wiping the tears of poor people. It's not his loss. It's the poor man's loss: H D Revanna

#TrustVote

Meanwhile, outside the assembly, a huge ruckus at a residential apartment , reportedly housing two independent MLAs. @INCKarnataka @JanataDal_S and @BJP4Karnataka workers gather in large numbers outside. Protests ensue. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

When Shettar was CM , BSY had sworn not to let him present the budget but I set an auspicious date for him & assured him that nobody can stop him from presenting budget. Today I am telling you that none of these 15 rebel MLAs will win an election and come back. I will be present in this house but they won't be. They are also destroying Modi's name. I feel bad that BJP has reduced itself to this. I have nothing against Yeddyurappa. May all good things happen to him but keep watching how soon he will be ousted: Revanna

A mistake that H D Kumaraswamy made in 2006 led to the rise of BJP in Karnataka. We have been accused of not keeping our promise continuously: H D Revanna

We may think we are smart but we don't stand a chance before the voter's intelligence. When I was CM, I implemented all promises made to people, have a good administration. But people didn't vote for us. They didn't vote for BJP or JDS either. They voted against the BJP. 56.44% voters in the state didn't vote for BJP. Even when you don't have the mandate, you are indulging in horse trading to come to power tomorrow. Will people forgive you? They never will: Siddaramaiah

. @siddaramaiah

Such tight security for MLAs who have resigned & gone. Is this what democracy is for? Who is in power in Maharashtra? Any layman can draw the inference that BJP is behind these defections. One need not be well read or a researcher for it. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

There are enough audio tapes to prove BJP hand. BSY even accepted is his voice. But claimed the conversation was not his. What more proof is required. There are audio clips of BC Patil, Muralidhar Rao, Sriramulu. There are photos of them escorting rebel MLAs, boarding chartered flights, staying at star hotels etc: Siddaramaiah

BS Yeddyurappa may become CM now but he will last only for six months or a year if he trusts these people. What happened the last time? He wasn't allowed to be CM even due for years. His own government claimed that they didn't have confidence: Siddaramaiah

We need to discuss this seriously. If they think they will come to power n remain in power or will backfire one day. There are very rare instances where such trading has resulted in stable government. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

We are unable to stop this bane of defection. These MLAs who have gone now are like wholesale trade. Will the society accept it? I don't think people of Karnataka will accept these undemocratic, unconstitutional ways. They may be in power for a few days but this disease that we are allowing to breed is going to make people question us: Siddaramaiah

People didn't give you mandate. You should have sat in opposition. You would have been a strong opposition. You could have kept the govt on the edge but you are trying to use a backdoor entry to power. People in politics should try to strengthen democracy and not weaken its roots for lure of money and power. If they do, it's the worst kind of treachery: Siddaramaiah

According to me this time BSY should not even have staked claim to form govt considering there was just one independent. How could you be CM without members of JDS or Congress defecting? This clearly indicates you had been attempting to ensure defection right from the day you staked claim to form government. Since you had been successful once at operation Kamala, you thought you could. How could you have been CM without MLAs from JDS or Congress defecting: Siddaramaiah

It has been experimented in Karnataka too 4 times. In 2008 when Yeddyurappa became the CM, they still didn't have majority. They had only 110 seats, they formed govt with support of independents. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

Nobody invited us to be part of politics. We are here by interest. We need to respect it or we don't deserve to be here. Constitution gave us all the right to vote. Nobody above Constitution. It is very clear: Siddaramaiah

BSY in the last one week has been pestering us that we don't have majority. The horse-trading began when he was given 15 days time to prove his majority as CM: Siddaramaiah.

Youth Congress protest outside the rebel MLAs’ hotel in Mumbai amid massive police presence. Security stepped up outside Powai hotel where Youth Congress is protesting. Protesters outside Hotel Renaissance, where MLAs are holed up, detained by the police: TV reports

H D Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha: Reports

People did not give a clear mandate in 2018 elections: Siddaramaiah in his speech on the motion.

#TrustVote@DKShivakumar : @siddaramaiah and Dharam Singh didn't accommodate me in the cabinet but I didn't backstab them. I have the strength to take on people in the oppn, it's the backstabbers that are hurting me. Let me tell BJP that they are setting a bad precedent. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

MLAs had been made to file a complaint against me and said they felt threatened. I have lived and struggled with them. Am I a dacoit? I am a Minister. Could I have done anything at the hotel? I took them to my house the day they resigned. How long would it have taken me to lock them up at my house? I didn't. They are my friends: D K Shivakumar

It pains me that it's my friends, our family members who will be affected. I fixed an official tour to Mumbai informing that I am going to meet these MLAs. GT Devegowda and Shivalinge Gowda went. Nothing is permanent. Anything can happen at any moment. I knew 144 was imposed when I went to Mumbai. 100 cops at the airport, hotel denied entry. I wasn't even allowed to access my own room that I had booked: D K Shivakumar

#TrustVote@DKShivakumar : Friends I have worked with for 30 years backstabbed me. I am telling you that it will happen to you too. I am telling them that they won't be made ministers. We carried them on pallaquin but now we are being forced to carry their funeral pyre. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

SC order today clearly says rebel MLAs will be protected from whip. Abhishek Manu Singhvi has given an undertaking that floor test will be concluded today: Madhuswamy

Lawyer for the government has given an undertaking in the SC that floor test will be conducted today that's why the CJI has listed it tomorrow. Let me tell Siddaramaiah, the SC has given the 15 MLAs discretion. Secondly, all MLAs visited Speaker to personally submit their resignations under SC order. Let me tell you that your whip will not apply to them. You will understand it later. This is my opinion. You can wait and see: B S Yeddyurappa

I am in debt today because of it. It hurts us that people who we trusted have cheated us. It's not just abt us. We worry that you r misleading them & will leave them hanging running between courts and finishing off their political careers — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

Under X schedule and rules of anti-defection law there r two clauses. 2(1)(b) deals with whip & 2(1)(b) deals with members. It is not required for MLA to violate whip to be disqualified. Under 2(1)(a) it's enough if the MLAs seems to be hobnobbing with another party to be liable for disqualification. DKS is right in pointing it out: Krishna Byre Gowda

Speaker in his ruling to the point of order has said the CLP has every right to issue a whip. Nobody can take that away. Nobody is above the Constitution. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

Shettar says DKS is misleading the rebel MLAs. But they r still members of the house. SC has said that there won't be any interference in Speaker's role. That's the constitutional stand. The BJP has already misled them. DKS is only pointing out that they have been misled and is appealing them to make corrections. He is free to give his opinions. SC has given them discretion but 10th schedule is in existence: Siddaramaiah

Resignations are on one sire, disqualification petition on the other and another petition is pending before the Supreme Court. Is DKS trying to dream of Speaker's decision? His threat is a violation of the SC order: Jagadish Shettar

Jagadish Shettar accuses D K Shivakumar of misleading the House. "DKS is trying to influence MLAs in Mumbai and change their minds."

I'm not a well-read man. I only graduated when I was 48. I don't read a lot but I read up on anti-defection law. This is my understanding that MLAs disqualified aren't eligible to become members of the house leave alone minister berth. I am still in touch with those people and yesterday one of them told me that he wants to become a minister but I told him it is impossible and that their political grave is being built: D K Shivakumar

#TrustVote@DKShivakumar

I was told MLAs had come to resign. I was emotional and I tore up Munirathna's resignation. I accept I did it. I told them they can file a complaint if they like. Today they are all away in Mumbai. It's a different story. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

BJP got a massive mandate. Modi got voted for not Yeddyurappa. They won 300+ seats. Now is the opportunity. Please come up with a solution to this loophole in politics. We will support you too. Let us find a solution. Yes in politics 49=0 and 51= 100: D K Shivakumar

I come from a poor family. When I was younger my parents introduced me to Gopal Krishna and told me he was an MLA and was like God. That was the kind of respect people had for politicians. Today it has become a joke. Unable to call ourselves politicians: D K Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar rises to make his speech on motion of confidence.

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday expressed displeasure over near-empty treasury benches as the House took up the debate on Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's motion of confidence for the fourth day running.

SC defers the case after senior advocate AM Singhvi appearing for the speaker told the bench that the Trust Vote is likely to conclude today itself @NewIndianXpress — kanusarda (@sardakanu_TNIE) July 23, 2019

For a parched constituency, all I asked for was water and HDK set aside ₹ 100 crore for irrigation in this budget. Should I desert such a man? He has done so much for the poor, elderly. Why should I not support him: MLA Lingesh

Shoud I leave our party when I have promised to stay by Kumaraswamy's side? People know about me. My taluk has no water. There is drought. I lost my son during an agitation for irrigation. Despite the pain, it didn't deter me. I have continued my fight for drinking water — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

We got elected to this house with a lot of pride that this was the same house that saw leaders like Gopal Gowda. I feel hurt that my name is being dragged into list of rebels. I am the son of a poor farmer. We defamed when my name was being carelessly dragged into controversy. Our intention has been development of our constituencies. We have knocked on several doors to ensure funds for our constituencies. My father was in the Congress: First time coalition MLA

All of us should come together to teach a lesson to those MLAs who have defamed the honour of this state and destroyed our image in the country. MLAs have brought disrepute to this house. Let us come together to ensure they are never accepted by House: UT Khader

#TrustVote

UT Khader- people are seeing how the honour of the state is being auctioned for the lust of power. We should not allow dilution of anti-defection law. Irrespective of which govt is in power, we should not send out message that destabilising an elected govt is possible. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019

Let the leader of opposition categorically claim that they won't accommodate these rebel MLAs as members of BJP or give them ministerial berths. Let him state that the party has nothing to do with the MLAs then we will agree for vote immediately. There is no need for discussion. The only reason we are dragging this is to show your ill intention of taking our MLAs away. We want to tell the people how you brought the majority of this govt down. People know you are ahead in the number game but we want to expose how it happened: Shivalinge Gowda



You should be ashamed that your MLAs left unwilling to work with you and you blame the BJP: Madhuswamy

Accept that you took our MLAs away. Your leaders in the state and the centre conspired to take them away and keep them at gun point: U T Khader

Speaker leaves chair to meet lawyers representing rebel MLAs. Since deputy speaker hasn't arrived, AT Ramaswamy takes over proceedings.

But this has happened because of the BJP. They resign and go by special flight. If they have any problems with the govt. Why they aren't with the people in their constituencies? Why are they in Mumbai? Why are they sending WhatsApp videos? All because BJP wants to come to power: UT Khader

MLAs discussing pros and cons of demonetisation.



#TrustVote

UT Khader: We don't know why the rebels resigned. They have to come to the session if they don't then they don't deserve to be members of this house. — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) July 23, 2019